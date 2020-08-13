Phosphine Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Pentagon Chemicals, Bhagwati Chemicals, BASF, GASCO, Strem Chemicals, Praxair

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Phosphine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phosphine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phosphine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phosphine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phosphine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phosphine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phosphine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phosphine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phosphine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phosphine Market Research Report: CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Pentagon Chemicals, Bhagwati Chemicals, BASF, GASCO, Strem Chemicals, Praxair

Global Phosphine Market Segmentation by Product: Electronic Grade Phosphine, Technical Grade Phosphine

Global Phosphine Market Segmentation by Application: Acetylene, Feed, Tobacco, Flame Retardant, Microelectronics, Fumigant, Others

The Phosphine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phosphine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phosphine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phosphine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phosphine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phosphine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phosphine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phosphine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Phosphine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phosphine

1.2 Phosphine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phosphine Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine

1.2.3 Technical Grade Phosphine

1.3 Phosphine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Phosphine Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Acetylene

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Tobacco

1.3.5 Flame Retardant

1.3.6 Microelectronics

1.3.7 Fumigant

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Phosphine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Phosphine Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Phosphine Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Phosphine Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Phosphine Industry

1.6 Phosphine Market Trends

2 Global Phosphine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phosphine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Phosphine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Phosphine Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Phosphine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Phosphine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phosphine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Phosphine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Phosphine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Phosphine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Phosphine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Phosphine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Phosphine Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Phosphine Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Phosphine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Phosphine Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Phosphine Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Phosphine Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Phosphine Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Phosphine Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Phosphine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Phosphine Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Phosphine Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Phosphine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphine Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphine Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Phosphine Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Phosphine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Phosphine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Phosphine Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phosphine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Phosphine Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Phosphine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Phosphine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Phosphine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phosphine Business

6.1 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Products Offered

6.1.5 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Recent Development

6.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial

6.2.1 Nippon Chemical Industrial Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial Products Offered

6.2.5 Nippon Chemical Industrial Recent Development

6.3 Pentagon Chemicals

6.3.1 Pentagon Chemicals Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pentagon Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Pentagon Chemicals Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Pentagon Chemicals Products Offered

6.3.5 Pentagon Chemicals Recent Development

6.4 Bhagwati Chemicals

6.4.1 Bhagwati Chemicals Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bhagwati Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Bhagwati Chemicals Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bhagwati Chemicals Products Offered

6.4.5 Bhagwati Chemicals Recent Development

6.5 BASF

6.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 BASF Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 BASF Products Offered

6.5.5 BASF Recent Development

6.6 GASCO

6.6.1 GASCO Corporation Information

6.6.2 GASCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 GASCO Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 GASCO Products Offered

6.6.5 GASCO Recent Development

6.7 Strem Chemicals

6.6.1 Strem Chemicals Corporation Information

6.6.2 Strem Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Strem Chemicals Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Strem Chemicals Products Offered

6.7.5 Strem Chemicals Recent Development

6.8 Praxair

6.8.1 Praxair Corporation Information

6.8.2 Praxair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Praxair Phosphine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Praxair Products Offered

6.8.5 Praxair Recent Development

7 Phosphine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Phosphine Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phosphine

7.4 Phosphine Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Phosphine Distributors List

8.3 Phosphine Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Phosphine Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phosphine by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phosphine by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Phosphine Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phosphine by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phosphine by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Phosphine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phosphine by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phosphine by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Phosphine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Phosphine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Phosphine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Phosphine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Phosphine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

