Dunki Movie OTT Release Date – When Will you Get to Watch this Movie on JIO Cinema

Dunki Movie OTT Release Confirmed, Will be Available Next Month on JIO Cinema: Dunki movie is a Hindi Bollywood movie which was released in cinema halls on 21 December 2023. This Rs.120 crore budget movie has earned Rs 441.23 crore till now through cinema halls and it is now ready to come on OTT platform Jio Cinema for which movie lovers are eagerly waiting. Rajkumar Hirani, who has made super hit movies like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai, PK, and Sanju, has directed Dunki movie. Along with Jyoti Deshpande and Rajkumari Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is also included in the list of producers of the movie because Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chilies Entertainment’ has also contributed to the production part of Dunki movie.

Through this article, let’s read whether Dunki movie is being released on OTT platform Jio Cinema, when will Dunki be released on Jio Cinema, what is the story and plot of Dunki Movie, how can Dunki be watched on Jio Cinema, what is the star cast of the Dunki movie, etc.

Is Dunki Movie OTT Release Confirmed

According to the quoted news, it is being said that digital streaming rights of Dunki have been purchased by Jio Cinema and Dunki will soon be available for viewers on Jio Cinema. It is believed that Jio Cinema has bought these digital streaming rights for around Rs 155 crore. However, Jio Cinema has not made any official confirmation yet. But if these rumors turn out to be true then soon Jio Cinema subscribers will be able to enjoy Dunki Movie on their phone, TV, and computer screen.

Overview of Dunki Movie OTT Release

Movie Name Dunki Theater Release Date 21 December 2023 Country India Cinema Bollywood Language Hindi Genre Comedy, Emotional Drama Directed By Rajkumar Hirani Story Rajkumar Hirani Abhijat Joshi Kanika Dhillon OTT Platform Jio Cinema Produced By Jyoti Deshpande Gauri Khan Rajkumar Hirani Main Star Cast Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Running Time 161 Minutes Movie Budget 120 Crore Box Office 441.23 Crore

When Will Dunki Available on OTT Jio Cinema

No official announcement of the date has been made yet as to when Dunki Movie will be released on Jio Cinema. It is believed that the release date of Dunki Movie on Jio Cinema is still under discussion. Once the discussion will be completed between Jio Cinema and film makers, soon viewers will know when they will be able to watch Dunki Movie on Jio Cinema. According to the current estimates, it is being said that Dunki Movie will be available on Jio Cinema till February 2024.

Dunki Movie Star Cast

Dunki’s star cast details are given below along with their movie character names.

Shah Rukh Khan in role of Hardayal Singh Dhillon (Hardy)

Taapsee Pannu in role of Mnu Randhawa

Vicky Kaushal in speacial appearance as Sukhi

Boman Irani in role of Geetendar Gulati (Geetu)

Vikram Kochhar in role of Balindar Lakhanpal (Buggu)

Anil Grover in role of Balli Kakkad

Story and Plot of Dunki Movie

The story of this Dunki movie is based on a big journey which shows how some Indians often use illegal methods to enter big countries like Canada and United States of America. Dunki Movie is based on a social issue in which it shows how the youth do not get visa to leave India due to lack of knowledge of English and how they leave India illegally through a method which is called Donkey Route.

The story of Dunki Movie is set in 1995 when friends Manu Randhawa (Tapsee Pannu), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochar), and Balli Kakkad (Anil Grover) from poor families in Laltu village of Punjab want to go to England to earn money. But because they did not know much about the English language, they did not get a visa to England. Then they reach England illegally by a Donkey Route.

Through the story of Dunki movie, it is shown what problems people have to face even after reaching abroad illegally, how their life is going on there, how many problems they have to face in coming back to India. etc.

Watch Dunki Movie on Jio Cinema Soon

After the release of Dunki Movie on Jio Cinema OTT platform, viewers will be able to enjoy the movie on Jio Cinema anytime, anywhere. Watching Dunki Movie on Jio Cinema is free for Jio Company’s SIM consumers. For watching free movie those consumers must use Jio Company SIM and have logged in to Jio Cinema with their Jio number.

But to watch the movie for free, you will have to watch a lot of advertisements because those users of Jio Cinema who have not subscribed have to watch advertisements while watching the movie or series, which hinders the watching of the movie.

And for consumers without Jio Sim, it is necessary to take subscription of Jio Cinema, without this they are unable to watch Dunki movie on Jio Cinema. Jio Cinema app Subscription details are given below.

Subscription Plan Rate: Rs. 999

Subscription Validity: 12 Months

Promo Code: Applicable if you have

Accessible Device: Mobile, TV, Computer, iPad

Frequently Asked Questions