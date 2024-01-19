BSKY Nabin Card Apply Online 2024 – Check Eligibility & All You Need to Know about Health Benefits

There is a scheme which was launched by the 14th Chief Minister of Odisha in 2018, and this scheme for the general public was named as the Biju Swashthya Kalyan Yojana, or as the BSKY scheme in the reports. This was done because there was a big need for the state to have a ‘Cashless Health Care system’ for the public who used the services regularly in the state government hospitals. This system for the cashless support was launched by the State Government on 15th August 2018.

There was a big anticipation for the program, and the launch of BSKY details were reported to be one of the ‘path breaking’ schemes, and this was because the BSKY program was useful to give health coverage universally with more importance for the female members along with the vulnerable families. The new BSKY Nabin Card is here to expand the scheme so that the eligible families in rural areas are provided with the cashless care services in private hospitals. The main reason for the BSKY program was to provide support to the families who needed to escape the poverty trap, which was seen as a result of the high costs in using health related services (for lower middle class and poor families).

BSKY Nabin Card 2024 Online Apply

There is also a component in the BSKY program, which helps with the costs of the healthcare provided in some private hospitals, and this program component is also called as the “Cashless Healthcare in Impanelled Pvt. Hospitals”. This is useful for those families who are going to pay the costs in a private hospital, and this benefit is going to support the family with government’s support for the same. This is to say that the government is going to cover the healthcare costs for specific private hospitals, and the limit for this support is about 5 lakh per family along with an extra 5 lakh for the female members annually.

This limit has been reported to be of help for the families which don’t have good financial security, and for this reason, it was reported that since 2018 the scheme has been able to provide more than 43,00,000 cashless instances for the treatment costs. As of now, there is a new BSKY Nabin Card is getting launched for all the rural families who have not been included in the BSKY Scheme, and couldn’t get the government’s promised services of Universal Healthcare. This is the 3rd phase for the BSKY program, and it will provide cashless healthcare in the empanelled private hospitals for 9 critical diseases.

BSKY Program Odisha Scheme Overview

State Odisha Plan Biju Swasthya Kalyan (BSKY) Yojana (Nabin Card) Type Government Aid Known For Healthcare Support Beneficiaries Rural families in Odisha who were left out in the BSKY program Benefits Rs.5 lakh for eligible families & extra Rs.5 lakh for female members BSKY Nabin Card Registration Start (Online) 06th January 2024 BSKY Nabin Card Registration (Offline) 08th January 2024 Official Website bskynabin.odisha.gov.in

BSKY Nabin Card Odisha Benefits & Feedback

The various benefits which are covered for the BSKY Nabin Card beneficiaries including the cashless treatment for 9 main critical illnesses. This list includes the heart related diseases, liver related diseases, kidney related diseases, brain strokes, head injuries, burns management, brain tumours, cancer, and nerve & muscle illnesses in the empanelled private hospitals in & outside Odisha.

Not only that, the cost support which is provided for the BSKY beneficiaries on an annual basis is a maximum BSKY benefit of about 5 lakh rupees per family (for cashless BSKY health coverage limit), and an extra 5 lakh rupees for the female members in the family (after the family limit is completed) in the private hospitals (inside and outside Odisha), which are a part of the BSKY program.

BSKY Nabin Card Eligibility & Dates

It has been reported that the BSKY Nabin Card holders will be eligible for their cashless coverage starting from 01st May 2024, and not only that the BSKY Nabin Card Registration Link has opened on 06th January 2024 on the official website at bskynabin.odisha.gov.in. There are also the offline registrations which can be completed at the Mo Seva Kendra centres for those who want to complete their BSKY Application Process 2024 (starting from 08th January 2024).

The eligible beneficiaries of the BSKY Nabin Card include rural families of Odisha, in which no member has paid an income tax for the financial year 2022-23. The eligible family is required to have no members as a regular government employee or a govt. pensioner, and this is added to the requirement that no family member must be a part of the existing BSKY Scheme or a Ration Card holder.

All the BSKY Nabin Card applicants are required to have a valid Aadhaar Card, a mobile number, and a Voter ID for the process, but there is no separate registration for the holders of existing BSKY cards. The helpline number for the BSKY Smart Card holders is 155369, and for the Mo Sarkar Helpline, the number is 14545.

Steps for the BSKY Registration Online 2024

Go to the official BSKY Nabin website at bskynabin.odisha.gov.in. Agree to the requirements for the BSKY Nabin Card mentioned. Agree for the eKYC using the Aadhaar consent. Provide the head of family’s Aadhaar number. Complete the KYC for details including the name, DOB, age, gender, address, etc. Provide Voter ID card copy upload. Enter the OTP to confirm mobile number. Add other family members, their relations with the HoF, and confirm their details. Submit the form. Save an acknowledgement receipt.