IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

There are many notifications that have come out in recent weeks for the applicants who want to work for the Indian Government, and not only that, there are also various notifications that have been released for the students who are either waiting for their results or admit cards. This is now added to the list of applicants who have been waiting for the Intelligence Bureau, or the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Notification to come out, and there have been reports that suggest that the IB Admit Card 2024 Link has been opening on the official website at mha.gov.in on 14th January 2024.

This is important because the Intelligence Bureau is one of the important organizations in the country, and there is a good number of candidates who have been aiming to become a part of the IB. For this reason, these applicants have also completed the IB ACIO II/ EXE 2023 Application Form in recent weeks, and not only that, there are also many applicants who have been in the waitlist for their IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Announcement. These candidates are informed to stay in touch with the official website for the Ministry of Home Affairs by using the link mha.gov.in, as this is required to complete the IB ACIO II/ EXE 2023 Admit Card Download without any hassles.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024

The official IB MHA advertisement had come out in the month of November 2023, and this notification had confirmed that the open applications have been posted for the IB’s direct recruitment of the IB post Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/ Executive. It was mentioned that the IB ACIO Application 2024 Start Date was from 25th November 2023, and the application window was closed by the IB ACIO Application 2024 End Date (portal expired) on 15th December 2023.

After this application window for the IB ACIO Post Application 2024 was over, it was mentioned that the next notification in line was the upcoming IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Download link. But at the same time, there has been no information on the internet about the official IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Release Date, and for this reason, there has been a big anticipation among the applicants who are awaiting their IB ACIO Post Admit Card 2024 Download to begin. To help with this, it has been suggested in the recent reports, that the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Direct Link is going to be revealed around 7-10 days before the IB ACIO Exam Date 2024 on the website mha.gov.in.

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Exam 2024 Overview

Country India Organization Intelligence Bureau Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs Exam Name MHA’s IB ACIO Recruitment Process 2024 Exam Post Assistant Central Intelligence (ACIO) Officer Exam Date 17th & 18th January 2024 Exam Admit Card 2024 14th January 2024 IB Total Vacancies 995 Application Window 25th November 2023 – 15th December 2023 Official Website mha.gov.in

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Exam 2024 Details

As mentioned, the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer or the post of Grade 2 Executive is now open for direct recruitment, and the eligible applicants who have completed the first step are now waiting for the Intelligence Bureau ACIO Admit Card 2024 Download to begin. To help with this, it has now been reported that the Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade 2 Executive 2024 Exam is expected to be completed in the month of February 2024. For this reason, it is also expected now that the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Name Wise Download is going to begin around 7-10 days before the exam date.

The official link to check the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Status is going to be uploaded for the Non-Gazetted and the Non-Ministerial ACIO posts which will be paid as Level 7 (Rs.44900-Rs.142400) with allowances. It must be noted that the total number of IB ACIO Vacancies 2024 are about a total of 995 vacancies (which are provisional). There are going to be three stages for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2024, which is to say that the Tier 1 is objective type paper, the Tier 2 is a descriptive paper, and the Tier 3 candidates will go for interviews. Those who clear these 3 stages are going to complete the IB ACIO Selection Process 2024.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Direct Link

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2024 Admit Card is going to be uploaded for the eligible candidates either on ncs.gov.in or mha.gov.in, and this is going to be available a week before the official IB ACIO Exam Date 2024. This tier 1 exam is going to be for 60 minutes in online mode with a total of 100 questions. The IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2024 is mentioned below:

Tier Exam Details IB ACIO Tier 1 Stage Topics: General Studies, Current Affairs, Aptitude, Reasoning, Logical Aptitude & English Type: MCQs Total Questions: 100 Duration: 60 minutes IB ACIO Tier 2 Stage Topics: Essay, English Comprehension & Writing Type: Descriptive Total Marks: 50 Marks Duration: 60 Minutes IB ACIO Tier 3 Stage Interview

Steps to download the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Pdf

Go to the official website using mha.gov.in. Click the heading IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Check Online. Enter the application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Online. Right click to save it.

FAQs on IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Date