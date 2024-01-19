HSSC Group D Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check Haryana TET CutOff Marks & Merit List

There is going to be a new update for the candidates who have been aiming to be a part of the government jobs in the state of Haryana, and this update is going to be released from the official recruiting board which is also called as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, or popularly as the HSSC. This update is going to be released soon, as it has been reported that the HSSC Group D Result 2024 Notification is to be out on 12th January 2024, and the link which will be used for the same is hssc.gov.in.

This is important because the HSSC Group D CET Exam 2023 was completed for the eligible candidates in the month of October 2023, and not only that, the next step which is part of the HSSC Group D Selection Process 2024 is going to be related to the results. This is to say that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission or the HSSC is expected to come out with the official HSSC Group D Result 2024 Announcement on 12 January 2024. Not only that, it is also expected that this Haryana CET Results 2024 is going to be uploaded on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D Result 2024

As it has been mentioned, that there have been multiple exams which have been completed in the recent months for recruitment in various states. This is important because this has included the HSSC Group D Recruitment Exam 2023, which is to say that the HSSC Group D Application Process 2023 had started in the recent months. This process has not been completed as of now, but at the same time, the eligible candidates from Haryana have completed the stage of exam preparation and completion. This is because the official Haryana Group D Exam Date 2023 was completed for the eligible candidates between 22nd and 23rd October 2023.

This HSSC Group D Exam 2023 was completed for the eligible candidates in October 2023, and it was reported that the total number of candidates for the exam in 2024 (about 13 lakh applications) has also seen an increase. It must be noted that the total number of vacancies that will use the upcoming HSSC Group D Result 2024 Details are more than a total of 13536 posts in various departments. Not only that, the HSSC Group D Result 2024 Download is going to be made available for all the candidates who were present in the four shifts of the Haryana Common Eligibility Test for the Group D posts (22nd-23rd October 2023).

Haryana Group D CET 2023 Overview

State Haryana Exam Name HSSC Group D CET 2023 Organizer Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC) Commission Exam Post Group D Posts Total Posts 13536 Exam Date 22nd-23rd October 2023 Application Window Between 05th June 2023 & 06th July 2023 Haryana CET Group D 2023 Result 12 January 2024 Official Website hssc.gov.in

Haryana Group D CET 2024 Result Download

As per the recent updates, it was announced by the HSSC Chairman that the candidates who are waiting for their HSSC Group D Result 2024 Download to begin will meet with the good news very soon. This is because the official HSSC Group D Result 2024 Name Wise Download is going to begin on 12th January 2024, and this HSSC Group D Result 2024 PDF is going to be uploaded for the candidates on the official website at hssc.gov.in. This is going to be available for the candidates who will need to log in with their details to check the HSSC Group D Result 2024 Online.

It was reported in June 2023 that the official recruitment for the HSSC Group D Posts 2023 had started for a total of about 13536 posts. This was followed by the Haryana CET Group D 2023 Application Window which had opened on 05th June 2023, and after the applications were submitted, it was closed on 06th July 2023. This Haryana Group D CET 2023 Exam was completed on 22nd & 23rd October 2023 for the various posts which have a pay scale of DL Level (which has a range 16900-53500 along with special pay).

Haryana CET Group D 2024 Merit List Online

It was also reported that the HSSC Group D Answer Key 2023 was released on 10th November 2023, and following this the next notification will be for the Haryana Group D CET Result 2024, which is expected to be released before 25th January 2024 on hssc.gov.in. This will be helpful because Haryana CET Group D Result 2024 Link will also give details including HSSC Group D Merit List 2024 or the Haryana Group D Merit List 2024, HSSC CET Result 2024 Cut Off Marks, HSSC Group D CutOff Marks 2024, HSSC Group D CET 2024 Toppers List, Haryana CET Group D Merit List 2024 Rank Wise, HSSC Group D CET Cutoff Marks 2024, etc. at the same time.

The expected HSSC CET Group D CutOff Marks 2024 are:

Category Expected Haryana CET Group D 2024 CutOff Marks General Category Between 65-70 Marks OBC Category Between 60-65 Marks SC Category Between 50-55 Marks ST Category Between 50-55 Marks EWS Category Between 60-65 Marks PwD Category Between 40-45 Marks

Steps to download the latest CET Haryana Group D Result 2024

Go to the official website using hssc.gov.in. Click the heading HSSC Group D CET Scorecard 2024 Download. Enter their application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the Haryana Group D CET Result 2024 Online. Right click to save it.

