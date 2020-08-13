Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Depth Sensing Market by 2027 – LIPS Corporation, Melexis, Nerian Vision, pmdtechnologies ag, Sony Depthsensing Solutions

The global depth sensing market is highly influenced by cameras and lens modules. A large quantity of power is spent while capturing the data, processing all the captured data, and filtering the data to get the essential information. All this procedure takes place by Sensor. The arrival of depth sensors has made it likely to track monocular signs and the real depth values of the environment. The depth sensors are able to extract specification from images with an added scope because they have the strength to measure actual distance data from any article.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:Creative Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, LIPS Corporation, Melexis, Nerian Vision GmbH, pmdtechnologies ag, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Stereolabs Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated

What is the Dynamics of Depth Sensing Market?

The rising demand for face recognition, gesture control, virtual reality, and augmented reality is one of the major factors driving the growth of the depth sensing market. However, distortion owing to the high cost of establishment is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the depth sensing market. The increasing technological advancement in the electronics industry is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the depth sensor market.

What is the SCOPE of Depth Sensing Market?

The “Global Depth Sensing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the depth sensing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of depth sensing market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, technology, vertical. The global depth sensing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading depth sensing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the depth sensing market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global depth sensing market is segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as camera/lens module, sensor, illuminator. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as active, passive. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as stereo vision, structured light, time-of-flight. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, building automation, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Depth Sensing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global depth sensing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The depth sensing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

