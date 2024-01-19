Animal Movie OTT Release Date – When Will You Get to Watch this Movie on Netflix

Animal Movie OTT Release Confirmed, Will be Available This Month on Netflix: Animal Movie is a big Bollywood hit movie of 2023 which was liked a lot by the audience. The lead actor of this movie was Ranbir Kapoor who kept the audience captivated with his amazing acting till the end of the movie. This is from one of the Bollywood movies which is more than 3 hours long. After being a hit at the box office and earning Rs 896.61 crore, the movie is now ready to be released on the OTT platform ‘Netflix’. Animal Movie has created a lot of excitement among the fans after its release on 1 December 2023 and now fans are eagerly waiting to watch this movie on Netflix.

Today in this article we will discuss the OTT release of Animal movie in which we will know what the OTT release date of Animal movie is, is Animal movie OTT Released is confirmed, is animal movie will be available on Netflix this month.

Animal Movie OTT Release Confirmed

Animal movie was released in cinema halls on 1 December 2023 and after this movie was removed from the cinema halls, the audience was worried as to where they would be able to watch this movie. There is news for a long time that Animal Movie will be released on Netflix, but there was no official confirmation regarding the same. Netflix has recently purchased the official digital streaming rights of Animal Movie and has confirmed that viewers will soon find Animal Movie available on Netflix’s app, which subscribers will be able to watch and enjoy on their anytime anywhere on their mobile phones, computers, TV, and iPad.

Overview on Animal Movie OTT Released

Movie Name Animal Theater Release Date 1 December 2023 Country India Cinema Hollywood Language Hindi Genre Action Drama Story and Directed By Sandeep Reddy Vanga OTT Platform Netflix Netflix Release Date January 2024 Screen Play By Sandeep Reddy Vanga Pranay Reddy Vanga Suresh Bandaru Dialogues by Saurabh Gupta Produced By Bhushan Kumar Pranay Reddy Vanga Krishan Kumar Murad Khetani Main Star Cast Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandana Tripti Dimri Running Time 201 Minutes Movie Budget 100 Crore Box Office 896.61 Crore

When will Animal Movie Available on OTT Netflix

As reported, Netflix has recently purchased the streaming rights of Animal Movie, confirming that Animal Movie is being streamed to viewers on Netflix. Currently, Netflix has announced by sharing the poster of Animal Movie on its app that Animal Movie will be released by the end of January 2024 and viewers can enjoy the movie. Although no information is available on which date in January the movie will be released on OTT platform Netflix, it is said here that it will be released on Netflix at the end of January 2024.

Animal Movie Star Cast

Below mentioned is the name of the star cast of the movie and their movie character name.

Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Vijay Singh Balbir and in a duplicate role of Aziz Haque

Ahmad Ibn Umar as Young Ranvijay

Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh who is Ranvijay’s Father

Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque

Leon Ung as Young Abrar

Rashmika Mandana as Geetanjali as Ranvijay’s Wife

Tripti Dimri as Zoya

Charu Shankar as Jyoti Singh who is Balbir’s Wife and Ranvijay’s Mother

Babloo Prithveeraj as Asrar Haque who is Abrar’s Brother

Shakti Kapoor as PK Mishra

Prem Chopra as Bade Dadaji

What is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Movie is About

Basically, Animal Movie is based on the story of a father and son in which the son adores his father very much, but the father is unable to pay attention to his son due to his very busy schedule. But the son loves his father very much and even risks his life to save him from many troubles.

This story is about Ranvijay Singh (Ranbeer Kapoor) who is the son of a Delhi based high class businessman Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Ranjvijay loves his father Balbir very much since childhood, but father keeps ignoring his son due to his busy business schedule, which has a deep impact on Ranvijay. Ranvijay is obsessed to prove that he is a best son to his father Balbir Singh so that Balbir’s attention goes to his son Ranvijay. In between, it seems that some people want to take the life of his father Balbir Singh and Ranvijay is trying like crazy to save his father’s life. Which also affects the relationship between Ranvijay and his wife Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandana) and their relationship comes to the verge of breaking.

However, at the end of the movie it is shown that Ranvijay (Ranbeer) is successful in saving the life of his father Balbir but due to some medical condition it is revealed that his father Balbir does not have much time left to live and then Ranvijay ( Ranbeer) shares his emotions with his father Balbir and tells him how much he loves him since childhood and his father never paid attention to his son’s emotional needs.

How to Watch Animal Movie on Netflix

If you also want to watch Ranbeer Kapoor starrer Animal Movie on Netflix, then for that you must have a subscription to Netflix. Different subscription plans are available on Netflix, details of which are given below.

Plan Type Mobile Basic Standard Premium Monthly Price 149 199 499 649 Device you can use to watch Phone and Tablet Phone, Tablet, Computer, and TV Phone, Tablet, Computer, and TV Phone, Tablet, Computer, and TV Resolution Quality 480p 720p 1080p 4k+HDR

Frequently Asked Questions