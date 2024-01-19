Jio 5G Unlimited Data Last Date – Are You Eligible to Get an Extension on Unlimited Data? All You Need to Know

In the recent news, it has been mentioned that there are some cities which have been selected officially by the telecom company Jio, and this is important because this selection has come to reveal the names of all the cities which are getting the 5G service soon. This is to say that not all the Indian cities are going to be getting the adoption services of Jio’s new 5G data at the same time, but there are various cities which have found their names listed for getting early access and adoption of these Jio 5G services.

This news has come with a surprise for the users, and this is because the new 5G data is going to come with a lot of benefits including the likes of unlimited 5G data (this unlimited usage limit of Jio 5G data is ongoing), and not only that, there are a good number of these plans which have been listed as per the requirements/ needs of the users. This has been a good news for many, but at the same time, there is a good number of those customers of Jio who have not been able to get these data plans for now.

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Last Date

As mentioned, there is a list of new cities which have finally been selected for the early use of 5G data usage, plans, etc. before the customers all over the country have adopted these useful benefits of 5G data. This has been the biggest news, and for this reason, there has been many rounds which this list has completed on the social media posts. This has led to a huge anticipation in the customers, who are now asking the question to know if there is an end date which has been officially posted for the offers.

This is to say that the promotional Jio 5G Data Usage (which is unlimited for the customers in selected cities for now) has made these upcoming Jio 5G data plans to be in the desperate waitlist for many customers all over the country. This is also important because the customers have not been able to find out if the unlimited data usage limit is going to be a part of this permanently or not, and not only that, there have been reports which have suggested that this Jio 5G promotion is not going to end soon. But at the same time, it has also been mentioned that there is no official date which can be used to get an idea about the end of this data usage policy, which is coming with the official Jio 5G Unlimited Date promotion.

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Promotional Overview

Company Reliance Jio Upcoming Plan 5G Data Plans Early 5G Services Adoption In Over 85 cities Eligible Customers Existing Jio customers Jio 5G Speed 1 Gbps Jio 5G Unlimited Data Usage End Date TBA Old Jio 5G Unlimited Data End Date 01st January 2024

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Extension

As mentioned, the recent list of cities have given the information related to the Jio 5G Data Usage, and it says that some cities have been selected for early usage of the Jio 5G Data Plans. Not only that, the promotion of this Jio 5G Unlimited Data has come with no limits for the customers who are using the Jio’s 5G Data Plans in these selected cities. For this reason, a good number of happy Jio customers are also trying to know with various posts and articles, about the last date for the plan, as there has been no update about the end date of this Jio 5G Unlimited Data Usage on web.

For now, the Jio 5G Unlimited Data Usage service has no updates about the termination date, and this has been the reason for a lot of excitement because the old date for the termination of this Jio 5G Data Unlimited Service was set to be on 01st January 2024, which has now expired. This additional bonus for the early adoption of Jio’s 5G service had let the users to use their data plans without any limits, at the same time, on top of their existing plans. As per the reports, the customers who were given these benefits from the Jio’s upcoming 5G Plans had been situated in over 85 locations all over the country, and the recent addition has now increased the list by another 10 cities now.

Jio 5G Welcome Deal Expiration Date

The Jio True 5G Welcome Deal has now led the users of the selected cities to use their internet with speeds upto 1Gbps without paying for anything extra, and not only that, the Reliance Jio company has also come out with another plan called as the Happy New Year Prepaid Plan with a price of about Rs.2,999 along with extra validity of about 24 days. In this plan, the total data which has been provided is over 900 GB for a year, and the daily limit for the data usage is now set for about 2.5 GB.

For the customers who are eligible to get the early adopted services of the Jio 5G Data Plan, they had to recharge their accounts with the 5G Upgrade plans priced at about 61 (but different for different locations, as reported), and to add to that, this upgrade for the Jio 5G Welcome Offer is available for the old customers for now, which is to say, that the new SIM purchases are not eligible for the upgrade of the Welcome Offer.