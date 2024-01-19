Telangana Ration Card 2024 Apply Online – Direct Link to Check Eligibility List Online

In the month of December 2023, there were many reports which had come out mentioning that there is a new stage set for the outreach program aimed at the general public in Telangana. This outreach program had been planned by the new Congress Government which had been in the office after new elections were completed. For this reason, there had been a big anticipation in the general public to see the details of the State Government in Telangana’s outreach program. This has also been one of the biggest outreach programs, and the main reason for this is that the government is trying to bring its support at the root level.

There have been multiple reports which also revealed about the meetings between the party’s senior officials, and the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. These meetings had been to review the program’s status, and to make sure that the deadlines are followed by the party members. It must be noted that this State Government’s public outreach and support program is also popularly known as “Praja Palana”, and as per the reports, it was mentioned that the program was going to be completed between the dates starting from 28th December 2023 and ending on 06th January 2024.

Telangana Ration Card 2024

As discussed, there have been multiple reports which mentioned that the first outreach/ support program aimed at the general public of Telangana was in the early stages. These reports had come out in the month of December 2023, and they had also mentioned that the program meetings had senior party members, Collectors of all the districts, and many police superintendents to check the program’s status. This “Praja Palana” outreach and support program was launched with the help of the state’s Revenue Department.

It was reported that between 26th December 2023 & 06th January 2024 the program will be completed, and this was because, during these days the department had planned to get into the state’s villages/ wards for the early application. This is to say that the public in these villages and/ or wards had a chance to submit their applications along with the grievances which will help in the support from the government soon. This was followed by the meetings in every ward, and not only that, there had been special officers for all these 119 Constituencies so that the public submits their grievances and applications on Time.

Telangana Praja Palana Ration 2024 Overview

State Telangana Scheme Praja Palana, National Food Security Scheme Year 2024 Benefit Ration Card Dates 28th December 2023 till 06th January 2024 Dept. Revenue Department Official Website meeseva.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Praja Palana Program 2024 Application

For the public, there were two teams which were sent to help with the applications at the mandal level. These teams aimed at going to two villages every day, and the timings for these meetings had been set between 8 am till 12 noon, and then between 2pm and 6 pm. It was required by the State that the Praja Palana Application 2024 was competed in the correct format because the eligible applicants had to carry them to the gram sabhas after filling them. In many reports, it was mentioned that the Chief Minister has promised that the benefits of the Praja Palana are going to be available on the doorsteps of every common man in the state.

The Deputy CM of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka had launched this program in Ibrahimpatnam, and at the same time, the program was launched in all the other wards/ villages by various cabinet members. There have been a set of 6 guarantees provided to the beneficiaries under the Praja Palana program, and these beneficiaries have to submit these applications before 06th January 2024. As a part of this program, the State Government (Telangana) has also started to give white ration cards to all the citizens who are poor, as announced by the Congress leader Hanumantha Rao.

Telangana White Ration Card Eligibility 2024

The Telangana Ration Card 2024 announcement was made recently, and this is important because the ration card is given so that the poor people can buy rice, sugar, wheat, petrol, and other items with a reduction in their price tags. As per the reports, the ration cards are helpful to provide support for over 80% of Telangana’s disadvantaged population. It has been estimated that over 53,55,000 ration cards have been received in the state as part of the National Food Security Scheme also. The documents required for the Telangana Ration Card Application 2024 are residence proof, ID, income proof, details about family members, age, and an age proof for the Annapurna Card.

The eligibility requirements for these ration cards include the applicant to live in Telangana, and the applicant must have a valid residence proof. There are limits on annual income of the recipient’s family, including income below Rs.2 lakh in urban areas, and income below Rs.1.5 lakh for the rural areas. To add to this, the number of people in the family are also used to check other conditions. Those who want to apply can use the official website at tg.meeseva.gov.in to apply for the ration card, and hyderabad.telangana.gov.in (for the Praja Palana scheme).

Steps to apply for the Telangana Ration Card 2024 Online:

Go to the website meeseva.telangana.gov.in. Click the Downloads tab, and select the option of “Application Forms”. On this page, select the heading “Civil Services”, and click on the option of “Application of New Food Security Card”. Save the card to download, and print offline. Fill all the correct details as the fields of the form ask. Submit the TG Ration Card Application 2024 with a small fee.

Official Website Click Here

FAQs on Telangana Ration Card 2024 Benefits