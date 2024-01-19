EPF Passbook Claim Status Check -Step by Step Process for UAN Portal Claim

For the Indian residents, there is a retirement scheme which is available to help the working class citizens plan for their old age, and not only that, this scheme has many retirement benefits which come as a result of the small contributions made every month by the employees from their basic pay. To add to that contribution, the employer pays a small amount to the scheme at the same time, and this is done because the contributions help the recipients to get a big amount after they complete their working years.

This amount is big, and for this reason, this is also called as the ‘retirement corpus’ which is available to be used by the beneficiaries at the time of their retirement. But at the same time, it is also possible that the employee is able to withdraw some of this ‘retirement corpus’ during the time of their work with a company, and this can only be done in some circumstances for which the rules are mentioned on their website. For the use of this account by the employee, there is a rule which helps the employee get their unique UAN, or as it is also called as the Universal Account Number.

EPF Passbook Claim Status

As mentioned, every employee who is eligible for making contributions to the retirement scheme has to be given a Universal Account Number, which is unique for every eligible contributor. This is required to be completed by the Employee Provident Fund Organization, or as it is also called, the EPFO. It must be noted that this UAN (Universal Account Number) is important because the employee has to use it for their lifetime, and not only that, this number is linked to the eligible Indian employee’s EPF account.

It must be mentioned that the employees who have their UAN numbers linked to the EPF account, they are not required to transfer their EPF accounts after they change their jobs. This is because the UAN is valid for all the jobs, and there is no need to change it with every employer. As per the EPF Act, all the organizations with more than 20 people are required to complete their registration under the EPFO, and this is because when a new employee joins as a part of these organizations, both the employee and the employer have to start making small EPF contributions to their UAN linked accounts until they retire.

EPFO Passbook Claim 2024 Overview

Plan EPF Plan Type Retirement Benefit Known As Employee Provident (EPF) Fund EPF Passbook Status Check Online Using unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in EPF Passbook Claim Status Offline Missed Call on 011 22901406 & SMS EPFOHO UAN LAN on 7738299899 Contribution Rate 12%

EPF Passbook Claim Status Check 2024

As per the rules, the employee contribution is made for a total of about 12%, and the entire employee contribution of 12% from the basic pay goes into the EPF account of the beneficiary. But at the same time, the 12% contribution is not completely used for the EPF account of the beneficiary, and this is done because there is a small part of the employer’s 12% contribution which goes into the EPF account (this is for a total of about 3.67%). The remaining 8.33% from this 12% employer’s contribution is used for the Employee’s Pension Scheme.

These contributions are taken together, and then the government has to pool all these funds to invest. This is done by taking help of the various trusts, and then investing the pooled funds together in securities, as this will help to create an interest rate (which is anywhere between the range of 8% and 13% on annual basis). It must be noted that the EPF account, which is used by the employee with their UAN, will stay open and active for them for their work years, which is to say that it is active until the employee is paid by the employer. If there is a change in the organization details for the employee, then the option of updating these details is open as part of the EPF account menu details.

EPF Passbook Status Online 2024

All the workers who are being paid by their employers have to update their details in their EPFO accounts if they decide to change their employer. This is important because the EPF contributions are not only made by the employee, but also by the employers at the same time, and after a change of job the EPF Passbook Status has to be checked with the same account.

This is to say that the same account will be used for checking the EPF Passbook Claim Status for the lifetime, so it is required by the employee to keep their employer details updated in their accounts, and this will help with their employer contributions to not get directed to any other accounts (which can be a loss in their retirement benefits).

Forms to apply for EPF Claim Online

There are different forms which have to be filled by the individual if they want to check their EPF Claim Status Online 2024, and these forms are called as the PF Withdrawl Forms (they are different based on age, reason to withdraw, employment status, etc.). There have been various forms including the Form 19, 31, 10 C, etc. for this.

So, if the individual has to transfer money to a new EPF account, then they use the Form 13, and if that amount needs to be used for the LIC policy, then the Form 14 has to be used. If the individual wants an advance from the PF, or if the individual leaves the job due to a disability (with age under 58), then a Composite Form is needed along with the Form 10D for the claim.

Steps to apply for the EPF Passbook Claim Online

Go to the website using unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. Enter the details of UAN user id and password. Submit the EPF account details. Click on the tab “Online Services” in the top menu. Select the “Track Claim Status” option. The Claim Status is shown with details including Claim ID, Claim Date, Claim Type, and Status.

Official Website Click Here

The EPF Claim Passbook Status Online can also be saved after checking with the help of a missed call (on 011-22901406) or using the SMS service by sending EPFO UAN LAN (where UAN is the individual’s account number and LAN is the language code) to the number 7738299899.