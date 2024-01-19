IPL 2024 Schedule – Teams and Captains List, Match Timings, Match Venue, All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 season 17th is going to start soon in India. This will be the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held 2024. Players from different countries will participate in this cricket tournament and will play cricket matches with each other for the IPL 2024 Trophy and price money which can be 20 Crore rupees this time too. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the Indian Premier Legue 2024.

Every cricket lover is curious about the upcoming IPL 2024. Today in this article we will know about the Indian Premier League, when will IPL 2024 be held, how many teams will it have, who can be the captain of which team, what will be the venue or timing of the cricket match, which players will be ILP. etc. will participate in 2024.

Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2024

Indian Premier League is a cricket tournament held in India in which players from different countries participate. IPL 2024 is organizing by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In IPL, state representatives have made huge bids for cricketers to be included in their team. BCCI has shared information about IPL 2024 and announced that IPL 2024 will start from 23 March 2024 or end on 29 May 2024. Let us go into details about IPL 2024 in the next article.

Indian Premier Legue 2024 Highlights

Tournament Name Indian Premier Legue 2024 Short Name IPL 2024 Organizer Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket Format Twenty20 Cricket Legue Tournament Format Group Stage and Playoffs Host Country India Category News Year 2024 Season 17 Win Prize 20 Crore Rupees (Expected) IPL Start Date 23 March 2024 IPL End Date 29 May 2024 Total No. of teams 10 Total No. of Matches 74 Official Website www.iplt20.com

Interesting Facts of IPL 2024

For the first time, the player auction for IPL 2024 was held outside India at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai which was held on 19 December 2023.

The most expensive cricketer in the IPL 2024 auction IS Mitchell Starc who was bought by Kolkata Night Riders for Rs.24.75 Crore i.e. $3.1 million and due to this a new IPL record was created because in 2023 SAM Curran was bought for 18.50 crores.

IPL 2024 Check List of Teams and Captains

10 teams will participate in the 17th season of IPL 2024 which will represent 10 states of India. Name of the following 10 teams, their head coach and caption information are given in the table below, please read carefully.

Team Name Head Coach Name Team Caption Name Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming Mahendra Singh Dhoni Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting Rishabh Pant Gujrat Titans Ashish Nehra Shubham Gill Kolkata Knight Riders Chandrakant Pandit Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants Justin Langer KL Rahul Mumbai Indians Mark Boucher Hardil Pandya Punjab Kings Trevor Bayliss Shikhar Dhawan Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara Sanju Samson Royal Challengers Bangalore Andy Flower Faf Du Plessis Sunrisers Hyderabad Daniel Vettori Aiden Markram

IPL 2024 Schedule

IPL 2024 is going to start soon in India. The first match of IPL 2024 will be played on 23 March 2024, and the last match will be played on 29 May 2024 which will be the final match of the 17th season of Indian Premier Legue. Indian Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for IPL 2024. The first match of IPL will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on 23 March 2024. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the match under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gujarat Titans will play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The match between 2 teams lasts for about 4 hours.

Expected Match Venue of IPL 2024.

Till now there is no official confirmation on where the 17th matches of IPL 2024 season will be played. However, according to the table given below, you can guess where the IPL 2024 matches can be played, and IPL matches will be played only in popular cities of the country where good stadiums are available.

City Stadium Name Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Mumbai Wankhade Stadium Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Chennai M.A. ChidambaramChepauk Stadium Kolkata Eden Garden Ahmadabad Narendra Modi Stadium Mohali Punjab Cricket Association Is Bindra Stadium Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium Lucknow Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Match Timing of Indian Premier League 2024

Match timings and complete dates schedule of Indian Premier League 2024 have not been officially announced yet. Till now IPL 2024 Start date and end date has been shared. In IPL 2024, a total of 74 matches will be played between 10 teams in Group Stage and Playoffs format, the complete information has not been shared yet by the officials. The match timings of IPL 2024 will soon be shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Till then cricket fans will have to wait for authentic information. After the official announcement of BCCI, we will provide you the information as soon as possible.

