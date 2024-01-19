Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme 2024 – Check Application Status, Beneficiary List and All You Need to Know

Telangana Government has launched TS Double Bedroom Housing Scheme for economically weaker citizens in which the Government of Telangana is providing 2BHK houses to the eligible citizens at affordable rates. The objective of the Government of Telangana is to bring 2BHK Housing Scheme within the reach of every citizen and have their own house.

Today in this article we will discuss about Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme and know what is Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme, who can avail the benefits of this scheme, what are the benefits of TS Double Bedroom Housing Scheme, how to check its application status.

Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme 2024

Since October 2015, the Government of Telangana is working on this 2BHK Housing Scheme to provide 100% subsidized houses to its eligible residents. In this, only the cost of the house will be taken from the eligible applicants which will be at the government rates and no fee will be charged on top of that. In TS 2BHK scheme, the ratio of beneficiaries for rural or urban areas has been determined category wise and houses will be allotted to the eligible applicants accordingly. In this government housing scheme, 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a hall will be provided to the eligible person in an area of ​​560 Sqft.

Highlights of TS 2BHK Housing Scheme

Scheme Name Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme
Other Name of Scheme Telangana Double Bedroom Housing Scheme
Administrated By Government of Telangana
State Telangana
Country India
Objective of Scheme Provide permanent house to eligible BPL Houseless Families
Official Website https://tshousing.cgg.gov.in/

Aim of TS 2BHK Housing Scheme

Telangana is probably the first state where such a scheme has been launched for the BPL Category people in which eligible persons from rural and urban areas can get a house without any loan or contribution which is completely based on subsidy. It is a great blessing for people who are not financially strong to be able to buy a house. Telangana Double Bedroom Housing scheme will not only provide houses to homeless people but will also lead to their social and economic development.

The objective of Telangana Government behind TS 2BHK Housing Scheme is that people who have low income and who cannot buy houses at high rates can get their own houses at affordable price. Therefore, the government of Telangana wants to provide a better life to the residents of its state which improves the living standard of the beneficiaries, and the aim of the government is that everyone should have their own house. Telangana Government’s main objective is to provide permanent house to eligible BPL Houseless Families.

Features of TS Double Bedroom Housing Scheme

In the points given below, you can know about the features of this double bedroom housing scheme.

Housing Units: Under this Government Housing Scheme, eligible citizens will get 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, and a hall in a good space in which 4-6 people can live comfortably.

Quality Construction: Telangana government is providing quality construction in this double bedroom housing scheme so that the constructed house is strong and sustainable.

Infrastructure Facilities: Along with double bedroom, Telangana government is also providing you facilities which include roads, electricity, water, draining system, and a good living environment.

Affordable Price: The Government of Telangana is providing 2 BHK houses to eligible citizens at affordable rates. Apart from the cost of housing unit, additional amount will not be charged from the eligible resident.

House Area: Through this housing scheme, eligible Telangana residents will be provided 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one hall, or one kitchen in an area of ​​560 Sft.

Eligibility for Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme

If you also live in Telangana State and want to apply for this housing scheme, then you need to know about the eligibility criteria of Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme. You can know about the eligibilities of TS Double Bedroom Scheme in the given below points.

This housing scheme of Telangana Government is for lower income category citizens. Therefore, the annual income of the person applying for this scheme plays an important role. This income limit may be different for urban and rural areas.

The person applying for TS Double Bedroom Housing Scheme must be a resident of Telangana State. For this, it is very important for the person to show his/her resident proof which includes government documents such as Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, Proof of residency etc.

To avail the benefit of this 2BHK Housing Scheme, it is necessary that the person applying should not own any house because this scheme is specially for those people who do not own any house.

Through this government scheme, special attention is being given to the people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and OBC category.

Those who are below the poverty line are eligible for government schemes. For this the person will have to show his BPL certificate so that his BLP Status can be confirmed.

Those who are distinguished government employees will not be eligible for Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme.

There may also be separate provisions for widows, senior citizens, and differently abled citizens.

Targeted Categories Under TS 2BHK Housing Scheme

Category Rural Urban SC 25% 17% ST 25% 6% Minorities 7% 12% Other 43% 65%

Required Documents for Eligibility Verification

The person applying will have to submit the given documents to the government office to confirm their eligibility because based on all these documents the person can avail the benefit of Telangana Double Bedroom Hosing Scheme.

Resident Proof: Electricity Bill, Ration Card, Rent Agreement

Identity Proof: Adhar Card, Voter ID Card, PAN Card

Income Proof: Salary Slip, Employment/Income Certification

Special Category Certificate for SC/ST/OBC/Disable Person

BPL Certificate

Check TS Double Bedroom Scheme Application Status

Those who have applied for TS 2BHK Housing Scheme and want to check their application status can check their TS Double Bedroom Application Status by following the steps given below.

Please visit the official website of Telangana 2BHK Housing Scheme @ https://tshousing.cgg.gov.in.

After that click on the relevant option “View Beneficiary list” and “View Application Status” on home page.

After that enter your application details in the required boxes like application number, name, phone number, Aadhar card etc.

After that click on submit button.

Now on the next page your TS 2BHK Application Status will be displayed from which you will be able to know your application status.

If you want, you can download it or take a printout.

