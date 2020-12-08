RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Live Stream Free

Manchester United’s Champions League fate is on the line on Tuesday when the Red Devils go to RB Leipzig on Matchday 6. The day begins with a three-way tie on points atop the group between these two and Paris Saint-Germain. Only two can advance, with PSG having the easiest path, needing just a draw against Istanbul Basaksehir with the French club having the head-to-head on both Leipzig and United. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Leipzig

: Leipzig TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Leipzig +150; Draw +265; Man. United +165 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

RB Leipzig: If PSG win, the only way RB Leipzig can advance is with a victory. A draw does them nothing in that scenario as they would lose the head-to-head with United following that 5-0 loss at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign. A win would punch their ticket to the next round no matter the result of PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir. But if they are to do that, the defense has to improve. RB Leipzig have conceded a goal in five straight games and in nine out of their last 10, and last season’s semifinalists will need to do something to contain Bruno Fernandes in the middle to avoid another embarrassing defeat.

Manchester United: A draw is all that is needed, and United are much better on the road than at home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has won eight out of their last nine on the road in all competitions, so they expect to get a result here. But what has to happen? Well, they need to get off to a strong start. Time and time again this season, United have been able to come from behind to win. At some point, it isn’t going to happen, and they don’t want that to be here. A second-half team all season long, they need to start out on a positive note, control the ball and threaten, or they could suffer an embarrassing defeat against a team loaded with talent.

