How to Reach Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Easily? All You Need to Know About Flight Routes and Train Availability

Reach Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Easily: Check Train and Flight Routes: Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple built at the place of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. On 5 August 2020, the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Shree Ram Mandir and since then the construction of the temple has started. Now on 22 January 2024 is the inauguration day of the grand Ram Mandir, so much excitement is being seen in every house in the country. ‘Peele chawal’ from Ayodhya has been sent to the house of devotees in the form of an invitation for the inauguration of Shree Ram temple.

Lakhs of people want to come to Ayodhya to visit this Ram temple and they are looking for a way to reach here as soon as possible. In this article we will know how to reach Ayodhya Ram temple. What are the train and flights routes to visit Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Mandir Temple Inauguration

There is a lot of happiness or joy for all Hindus on 22 January 2024 because this day is the grand inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir. The inauguration program is going to start from 16 January 2024 in which a different function will be organized every day and on 22 January 2024 the statue of Ramlalla will be inaugurated. Ram Mandir will be opened to the public from 24 January 2024. Aarti will be sung 3 times in the premises of Ram Mandir which will be performed at different times.

Highlights of Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya

Mandir Shri Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir 5 August 2020 Mandir Construction Started 5 August 2020 Mandir Construction Completed December 2023 inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir 22 January 2024 Open for Public 24 January 2024 City Ayodhya District Faizabad State Uttar Pradesh Country India Ways to Reach Ayodhya Bus, Train, Flight Official Website https://online.srjbtkshetra.org

Ways to Reach Ram Mandir Ayodhya

If you also want to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple, then you can reach Ayodhya Ram Temple through three means.

By Air: If you want to reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir by air then you can book flights from Gorakhpur or Amausi Airport (Lucknow) which is nearest to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Gorakhpur Airport is just 118 Km away from Ayodhya and Amausi Airport is just 125 Km away.

By Train: If you want to reach Ayodhya by train then you will have to take the train to the nearest railway stations to Ayodhya. The nearest railway stations to Ayodhya are Ayodhya Junction (AY) and Faizabad Junction (FD).

By Road: If you want to reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir from the middle of the road, you will have to go by bus. It is very easy to reach Ayodhya by bus. Frequent buses are available to Ayodhya from Lucknow, Delhi, Varanasi, Allahabad, and Gorakhpur.

Popular Train Routes to Ayodhya

If you want to go to Ayodhya by train, it is important to know the routes of the trains that reach there near you. In the points given below, information about the routes to reach Ayodhya has been given, please read them carefully.

Delhi to Ayodhya Train Routes: Many trains run from Delhi to Ayodhya including 14650 Saryu Yamuna Express, Vande Bharat Express, Farakka Express, and 14018 Anvat Rxl Express. Some of these trains also catches Varanasi train routes.

Vande Bharat Express: From Anand Vihar Terminal one can reach Ayodhya Cantt in 7 hours.

12226 Kaifiyat Express: This train runs throughout the night and passengers get comfortable sleeper berths.

13484 Farakka Express: This train runs from Delhi Junction to Ayodhya Junction on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Ayodhya Express: This train departs at 6:20 pm and reaches Ayodhya at 6:56 am. You reach Ayodhya from Delhi in about 12 hours.

Lok Nayak Express: This train leaves at 2 pm and reaches Ayodhya at 4:20 am. You reach Ayodhya from Delhi through this train route in about 14 hours.

Lucknow to Ayodhya: The train journey from Lucknow to Ayodhya takes hardly 3-4 hours. For Lucknow to Ayodhya 19167 SABARMATI EXP is the first train running. It departs from Lucknow at 1:10 and reaches Ayodhya at 4:22.

Other Cities Train Routes: Apart from Delhi or Lucknow, you can also reach Ayodhya by train from other cities. There are trains to reach Ayodhya from Allahabad, Patna, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur also. You can also book a train from your city to Ayodhya by visiting IRCTC railway booking official site.

Popular Bus Routes to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sadak Parivahan Nigam (UPSRTC) runs buses to Ayodhya from various cities so that people can reach Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple. Buses run regularly from cities like Lucknow, Faizabad, Gorakhpur. People can reach Ayodhya by bus at very low cost. Private bus services also run buses from different cities to Ayodhya through which you can reach to Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple.

Popular Flight Routes to Ayodhya

Air India has recently announced direct flights from 3 cities to reach Ayodhya city, with the help of which if you take flight from 3 cities then you can directly reach Ayodhya in minimum time. In cities Delhi, Kolkata. , and Bengaluru is included.

Bengaluru se Ayodhya route: This air route will start from January 17 and the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 8:05 am or reach Ayodhya at 10:35 am. And return flight will depart from Ayodhya at 3:40 PM and reach Bengaluru at 6:10 in the evening.

Ayodhya to Kolkata Route: In this route, the flight departs from Kolkata at 1:25 PM or reaches Ayodhya at 3:10 PM and the return flight starts at 11:05 AM on the next day and lands in Kolkata at 12:50 PM.

Other Air Routes: Apart from the air routes mentioned above, people can also take flights to Ayodhya from Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, or Varanasi airport to reach Ayodhya in less time.

Opening Ceremony Dates 2024 of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

According to astrologers, it is going to start from 16 January 2024 and Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony will start in which a different ceremony of opening the temple will be held every day.

16 January 2024: Throughout the day, there is a program of penance organized by the temple trust and there will be ceremonial bath, Vishnu puja, and cow’s donation on the banks of river Saryu.

17 January 2024: Ramlalla’s idol will reach Ayodhya. Devotees will reach the temple carrying water of Saryu River in Mangal Kalash.

18 January 2024: Ganesh Puja, Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, and Matrika Puja will be organized on 18th January 2024. Vaastu puja will also be done for this.

19 January 2024: On the fourth day of the programme, Agni and Navagraha establishment and Havan will be organized.

20 January 2024: On the fifth day, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be washed with the holy water of Saryu River and after that there will be Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

21 January 2024: After bathing the goddess with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be performed.

22 January 2024: On the 7th day of the program, after the morning puja, the idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra.

