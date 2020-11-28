Tyson vs Jones Live Stream Reddit Free Fight

On Nov 28th, Big Boxing is returning with Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones’s comeback fight. Here’s how you can watch the Reddit live stream.

On Nov 28th Big Boxing is returning with Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones's comeback fight. After a long time, Mike Tyson will fight against Roy Jones on November 28, 2020. The 4-hour fight event begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the main PPV card commencing from 9 p.m. ET. Tyson and Jones are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m.

Jones vs Tyson Jr Live Fight Date and Start Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where will the Jones vs Tyson Fight take place?

A one-time greatest heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson, aka the “Iron Hand,” will be up against the former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr, in an eight-round exhibition match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on November 28, 7:00 pm AEST.

What is the PPV Price of this Fight?

Tyson-Jones Fight PPV price is $49.99

The Tyson vs. Jones pay-per-view event costs $49.99 in the U.S. The event can be ordered at FITE tv or its streaming apps, as well as at Tyson On Triller and major cable TV providers.

How to Watch Jones vs Tyson Fight Live Stream

There is no official announcement of this fight’s live streaming options. But we got some possible options for you to watch Jones vs Tyson live stream from anywhere. Boxing fans will be able to watch the match on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

How to watch Jones vs Tyson Live on Official Channel?

The Jones vs Tyson push belt is jointly allocated by ESPN PPV and Fox PPV. They will broadcast the rematch from the MGM Grand Garden. The Jones vs Tyson can be streamed by boxing fans. What Can be from the United States on FOX PPV and BT Sport Box Office can make the rematch public in the United States.

Live Stream – Free

Many boxing fans will be unable to muster up the cash needed to watch the legendary fight go down. Therefore, like previous events, several free streaming sites come into play which will help you watch the fight live as it goes down.

One of the best ways to watch a boxing stream for free is to use a VPN. But before we get into that, it’s best if you look up some guides on some of the more famous free streaming sites. However, finding the right stream for the match can be difficult. Despite this, reliable and free streaming services are great when it comes to professional events. Not only do they showcase excellent sporting events, they often offer them high quality with no difference in experience from the pay-per-view. To find the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream, you might have to do a little digging around as the matchday draws near.

Paid Stream

Boxing events are traditionally offered pay-per-view by satellite companies or other streaming services. But for the first time, a somewhat new app Triller has purchased the rights to stream this fight over their pay-per-view service in hopes of creating brand awareness. And suffice to say, it has worked out in their favor. And so, aside from standard pay-per-view channels, the fight will be live-streamed via the Triller app.

Given the latest insights, it seems apparent that in addition to the fight, Triller will be streaming a 10-part documentary series which will serve as a lead up to the fight itself. The content of the series is still unknown but it is sure to get fans hyped for the fight. Moreover, the documentary series is another play by Triller to bring in more subscribers onto their platform as the day of the fight draws near.

Therefore, if you’re willing to scourge up the cash to add to your collection of streaming services, Triller is the way to go if you want to consume every bit of content surrounding the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream.

TV Rights (Worldwide)

A small portion of the expected audience for the fight is to come from TV viewings. However, at the moment there have been no contracts or speculation about which television network will be purchasing rights to the fight and broadcasting it. However, as the date of the fight draws near, this situation is likely to change. But for the time being, no television networks are fighting to get a foot in for the rights to broadcast the fight.

How to Watch Jones vs Tyson Live Free Without Cable

Even if you have cable or satellite TV to subscribe to a PC, streaming can be a good option for you. For Boxing 2020 you need to use ESPN+ to watch. By subscribing to ESPN+, you can pay a monthly fee of $ 49 to receive company rewards, as well as keep track of matches from previous events.

It can be used on almost any device, including smartphones, browsers, or set-top boxes. To see the red carpet, you need to go to ESPN.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports streaming operator. It offers a 7-day free trial and costs $ 99.99 in the first month instead of increasing to $ 44.99 per month. It includes Fox staying in dozens of markets.

overview

Four Bundle Packages – Fubo, Fubo Extra, Fubo Latino, Fubo Portuguese.

Channel Packages: Kids, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, Heartland, International, Spain, Comedy.

Best Channels: HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, Epix, CuriocityStream, Pattaya, UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, Stingray Kara Ok, and street TV.

Supported Devices: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS, Android, Fire Tablet, Chrome web browser, no PlayStation or Xbox.

The DVR, including 30 hours, can be extended up to 500 hours with many functions; free trial before saving or deleting indefinitely – yes, 7 days.

DirecTV Now

Watching over 65 channels a month costs $ 40 a month. To take advantage of unlimited possibilities, you must log in and get a 7-day free trial. With proper planning, you might want to watch most sporting events at a certain stage during the free trial and cancel unpaid fees before the trial period expires.

overview.

Bundles: $35 per month, Just Right $50 per month, Go Big $60 per month, must have it $70 per month, Today Mas $45 per month.

Set up some additional channel packages, channels with the highest price (HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz)

Supported Devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, iOS, Android, and Desktop browsers.

DVR up to 20 hours, up to 30 days, without extension, free trial – yes, 7 days.

Sling TV

At the top of the list, we have Sling TV, an excellent service that allows users to personalize their subscriptions. You get three packages: Orange ($ 25 / month), Blue ($ 25 / month), and Orange + Blue ($ 40 / month), as well as several packages of television channels and many premium networks, grouped by interests.

You can find ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 in orange and orange + blue bundles. However, there are no tips for ABC, so you should do it without them.

Bundles: Orange Sling ($ 25 per month), Blue Sling ($ 25 per month), Orange Sling + Blue ($ 40 per month)

Channel Packages: (Kids, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, Heartland, International, Spanish, Comedy), Premium Channels (HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, Epix, CuriocityStream, Pattaya, UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, Stingray Karaoke, Outdoor TV).

Support for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS, Android, Fire Tablet, Xbox One, Chrome web browser

DVR up to 50 hours, unlimited storage time. It scales up to 50 extra hours and offers more features.

Hulu TV

Allow you to watch more than 50 channels live for $ 39.99 per month. To take advantage of weak opportunities, you must register and receive a 7-day free trial. After the trial period ends, suppliers must be canceled free of charge.

Bundles: Hulu with Live TV – $ 39.99, according to monthly premium channels – HBO, Showtime, Cinemax Device Guide, iOS, Android, FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, browser DVR Unlimited storage space, recordings can be stored for 9 months.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV expands ABC to over 50 different channels and costs $ 35 a month. You can also get other large networks of ABC, NBC and CBS, and much more. You will also receive 5 ESPN channels.

How to Stream Jones vs Tyson Live from Anywhere

ESPN+ is the official holder of broadcast rights for the Jones vs Tyson fight. ESPN+ is offering the fight as a PPV option for viewers in the US. Many broadcasters from around the world will also screen the war, in some countries it may be PPV, and in others, it may be free, everything depends on the agreement between the broadcaster and ESPN+.

USA

ESPN+ is the official Jones vs Tyson Fight action broadcaster in the US. ESPN+ has long been America’s leading boxing broadcaster. The battle will be offered by ESPN+ as a PPV option.

Canada

October would not miss a second of the action from Canadian fans. ESPN+ is available in Canada, and viewers in Canada will be able to watch the Jones vs Tyson fight either on ESPN+ or via live streaming content from ESPN+.

Australia

The fight will be available on the Australian website mainevent.com.au as a PPV alternative and viewers will have to fork out $49.95 to watch the fight in Australia in the early morning hours.

Philippine

The key broadcaster of this fight in the Philippine country will be SKY sports. The fight will be made available as a PPV option for local fans. Many back in the Philippines idolatry Mike Tyson and fans will be glued to their seats to watch him in practice.

How can I Live Stream Jones vs Tyson Fight on the social network?

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will offer live coverage of the fight. That coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews, fight previews, and much more. Let’s checkout below to know how you can watch this fight on the social media platform…

Facebook

Watch Jones vs Tyson Live following through their official Facebook page. Like other social platforms here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the fight to go through our page.

Reddit

Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch Jones vs Tyson Fight live online. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality streaming along with some good features. However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links. After you have got the links, then you can easily go ahead and have a good speed net connection. But you can easily enjoy the whole fight show by following our Reddit channel for free.

Twitter

Jones vs Tyson Fight will be available at our official Twitter account you can watch the Fight Live go through our account.

YouTube

The Fight will also be streamed live by YouTube. You can also watch Jones vs Tyson Fight Live following the Official YouTube channel.

Instagram

If you are looking for Jones Jr vs Tyson live stream, finding a live stream is very difficult on Instagram. Instagram is a photo-sharing platform with a billion users. Even if you can’t find a stream on Instagram, the platform can be a source for live match updates. There are many enthusiasts who share stories regarding the updates. Go through the stories and stay updated with the match.

Jones vs Tyson Live Stream using a VPN

Regardless of a paid or free live stream, you might be region locked and not be able to watch the stream. This is where a VPN comes in to save the day. If you run into any problems streaming the fight on the night of the event, hop onto one of the following VPN services to hide your IP address and get access to the content you deserve.

Besides, even after the fight, you can continue to use these VPN services to get access to region-locked content on other streaming services and websites. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the top three VPN services you can use to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream unfolds.

Express VPN

Any good VPN will get you access to region-locked content by masking your IP address. However, Express VPN takes it a step further by effectively securing all your traffic and enforcing strong privacy security practices. Therefore, if you need a VPN beyond just watching the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight, and want to use one to secure your internet activity, Express VPN supports the OpenVPN protocol along with a simple interface to give it all.

IPVanish

IPVanish has servers across the globe thereby giving you access to virtually all the content you might want from region-locked streaming services. However, the main con against them is a cluttered interface with very few privacy options. Despite this, given that the VPN supports multiple connections and can mask your IP address globally, you can be sure to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream without any worries. One thing to note though, IPVanish is yet to undergo a public audit, and so, if you are extremely concerned about long-term VPN solutions, you might want to investigate it more.

NordVPN

NordVPN is arguably the most famous one on our list and takes user privacy very seriously. After a recent breach in their security, they have seriously upped the ante when it comes to their security protocols and services to ensure that they are never hit again. Although leaning on the expensive side, NoreVPN hosts several server locations that have multihop and Tor connections, and pads everything under an easy-to-use user interface.

Regardless of the VPN services you choose, you will be able to hop onto a region-locked stream and enjoy all 8-rounds of this soon-to-be-legendary fight. Furthermore, once the stream is over, you can keep the VPN service to hide and secure your future online internet activity.

Ho to Watch Jones vs Tyson Live on Phone, Tablet and on Other Digital Devices

Install the FITE app from iOS App Store, Android Google Play, or Amazon. Enjoy!

Watch on Amazon Fire TV or Kindle Fire tablet

Download the FITE app on your Fire TV or Kindle Fire tablet. If you already are a FITE user, use your FITE login. You can stream to your Fire TV from the FITE mobile apps or use it as a standalone when you have FITE installed.

Watch on Roku

Add the FITE channel on your ROKU and sign up for free. There’s no subscription and no commitment to start watching. If you are already a FITE user, use your FITE login credentials to recover your profile. FITE is available for all ROKU devices with version 7.7 and above.

Watch on Apple TV

There is a native Apple TV FITE app that can be used standalone. Just search for it in your Apple TV store, install, and log in with your FITE account. This will sync your purchases and let you make new ones directly from the Apple TV.

Watch on Xbox One

You don’t need to install an app onto your Xbox One. Simply follow the steps below to watch on the big screen:

Download the FITE mobile app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play, or Amazon

Connect your mobile device to the same WiFi as your Xbox One

Open the FITE mobile app and select TV Connect Wizard from the Account menu. It will automatically discover and connect to your Xbox One

Once your Xbox One has been found you are all set to watch on the big screen; simply find the show you want to watch, hit play via your mobile app, and enjoy

For Xbox, you’ll be prompted to install the Movies & TV app on the Xbox if it’s not installed already.

Unfortunately, Xbox 360 is not supported due to old hardware.

Watch on Chromecast

Similar to other popular mobile video apps, the FITE mobile app automatically discovers your Chromecast and allows you to stream to them. Install the FITE app from iOS App Store, Android Google Play, or Amazon, connect your mobile device to the same WiFi router as your Chromecast, and enjoy watching combat sports on the big screen.

Watch on Android TV

Just go to the Android TV store and install FITE. Log in with your account and you are all set!

Watch on Computer

Pick an event from the schedule, or search for specific content. Open the content page and enjoy! You can use FITE with all major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge.

You can cast to Chromecast devices and Chromecast-enabled TVs straight from the FITE video player in your browser, and cast to iOS devices and iOS-enabled TVs directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

Jones vs Tyson Fight Card:

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Prelims

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds at featherweight

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds at heavyweight

Jones vs Tyson live stream guide

The Jones v Tyson match is a clash you don’t want to miss for the world. But life happens. So, if you’ll be out of town or unavailable for the match, then you can always resort to the live streaming of the event on social media so that you don’t miss any action.

You can access the Jones v Tyson live stream through any VPN channel. That said, the official broadcasting channel for the Jones v Tyson live stream match-up is yet to be confirmed.

The Triller app, in particular, is said to have acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the event. According to CNBC, they paid upwards of $50 million to secure these rights. To further heighten the buzz and excitement, they will air a 10-part docu-series revealing both legends’ intense training leading up to the main event to tease followers. They scheduled two episodes of these docu-series to air on the Friday night of every week.

Jones vs Tyson Boxing PPV Price and TV Channel

The boxing match airs on traditional pay-per-view platforms and the social media app Triller. The price is reported to cost $49.99 on these channels. The match-up will be aired on Fox Sports TV Network.

If you’re looking to purchase tickets for the Tyson vs. Jones fight, feel free to also sell tickets for the boxing event. But if you’re on a budget, you can access Cheap Tickets. They got you covered as well.

Final Words

If you need to watch this fight on your smart device in the United States, you can watch Jones vs Tyson Jr live stream on ESPN +. In the UK, customers of smartphones, gaming consoles, and other devices can watch the BT Sports app. You need to subscribe to watch the fight. After the BT subscription rate was announced in BT BT Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports, it has not yet been entered.