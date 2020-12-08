PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream Free Online

Paris Saint-Germain host Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday knowing that a win will see them finish first in Champions League Group H — a scenario which seemed improbable after the 2-1 loss away at RB Leipzig in Matchday 3. Victories over the Germans at home and Manchester United away have flipped the script in the group and now the French giants possess a better head-to-head record against their two rivals for knockout phase qualification.

All that stands between Thomas Tuchel’s men and a berth in the latter stages is a plucky Basaksehir side that has run the likes of United and Leipzig close — notably in last week’s dramatic 4-3 home loss to Julian Nagelsmann’s side — but fallen just short. A draw would be enough to send PSG through, but a win is needed to finish top and a goal swing would also help in the event of a United win in Germany.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 7

: Tuesday, Dec. 7 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes — Paris, France

: Parc des Princes — Paris, France Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: PSG -900; Draw +800; Basaksehir +2200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG

PSG’s form is slowly but surely improving with three wins from their last four across all competitions and Basaksehir is the first of a three-match run at home across all competitions that also features Lyon in Ligue 1.

Neymar has come up big in the last two Champions League matches with three goals — one against Leipzig and two against United — while Kylian Mbappe finally hit his 100th PSG goal in the 3-1 win away at Montpellier over the weekend and is chasing a first European goal in almost a full year

Basaksehir

Basaksehir are on a tough run: no wins in five outings across all competitions with three of those being losses. They have still managed to score in every game, as well as Irfan Kahveci’s three goals and one assist in that period and Fredrik Gulbrandsen’s four strikes. The biggest worry for Buruk Okan is how away wins — regardless of the competition — have been hard to come by and the fact that his side concede so many goals at present.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news

Thomas Tuchel will be without the services of Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler as they do try to be match fit citing their hamstring problem. PSG will also be without Juan Bernat and Thilo Kehrer who have been sidelined for quite some time due to the nature of their respective long-term injury Argentian forward Mauro Icardi also remains doubtful for tonight’s game with Kean likely to start next to Neymar and Mbappe.

Okan Buruk will be missing Alexandru Epureanu and Boli Bolingoli with former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel suspended for tonight’s game. Irfan Kahveci and Mehmet Topal have been ruled out while Edin Visca is expected to play for Basaksehir tonight despite picking up an injury last week.

How to watch PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir live in USA?

The Champions League live broadcast of the fixture will happen on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League’s social media handles alongside the social media handles of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction

With knock out qualification there for the taking, PSG is likely to field their strongest 11 and take advantage of injuries that have affected Istanbul Basaksehir’s defense. We predict a 3-1 for the French outfit as they aim to advance for the knock out stages of the tournament. PSG 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir.