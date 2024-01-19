Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan Registration 2024 – All You Need to Know about Inauguration Date and Timings

After 500 years, this day is about to come which every Hindu was eagerly waiting for, ‘Inauguration of Ram Mandir’. 22 January 2024 is a historic day when the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in Ayodhya again in India. The government has set the target of construction of Ram Mandir till 2024 or was working 24 hours to complete it or the result is that on 22 January 2024, the first prayer of Lord Shri Ram is going to be held in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

There is so much joy of the return of Lord Shri Ram in the country that yellow rice is being delivered to every house from Ayodhya as an invitation for the Ayodhya Shree Ram Temple. Today in this article we will know about Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan 2024. How to do online registration for Ayodhya Ram Mandir darshan, what is the timing of darshan etc.

Know Some History of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

In 1525, Babar’s commander Meer Banki destroyed the Ram Janmabhoomi temple or converted it into a mosque. Baal Murti of Shri Ram was worshiped on a platform in the outer part of the Babar Masjid’s dome, but Muslims expressed their displeasure on it. In 1949, Shri Ram’s Baal Murti emerged at the same place. For the first time in 1958, a complaint regarding Ayodhya Ram temple was registered with the police. The first case for demolition of Ram Mandir was registered in 1885. In 1989, maximum emphasis was given to Shree Ram Mandir movement. On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished by Kaar Sevaks, and it was a very historic scene.

After 134 years in this battle of Hindu or Muslim, the decision was heard in the Supreme Court on 9 November 2019 which was in favor of Ram Mandir Nirman. The sacrifice of lakhs of Hindus has been invaluable for the construction of Ram Mandir. Ayodhya Ram Mandir has created an atmosphere of immense joy in the entire country. Everyone is wondering how after such a long wait a grand temple is being built for their God Shree Ram.

Overview Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Mandir Name Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Date 22 January 2024 Pran Pratishtha Timing of Lord Ram 12:20 PM Ram Mandir Darshan for Public 24 January 2024 Moring Timing of Darshan 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM Evening Timing of Darshan 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Category News Arti Timings Jagran/ Shringar Arti: 6:30 PM

Bhog Arti: 12 Noon

Sandhya Arti: 7:30 PM Official website https://srjbtkshetra.org/

Inauguration Date and Timings of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on 22 January 2024. And the first prayer of the idol of Lord Ram will be held till 12:20 PM. From 24 January 2024, the doors of Shree Ram Mandir will be opened for the public, after which the public can contribute to the Aarti of three times.

Darshan and Arti Timings of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

There will be three-time Arti in Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises, and Devotees can make pre-booking to participate in the Aarti. The timing of Aarti and Darshan is given below.

Darshan Timing: 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Arti Timing:

1 Jagaran /Shringar Arti 6:30 AM 2 Bhog Arti 12:00 PM 3 Sandhya Arti 7:30 PM

Steps for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan 2024 Booking

If you also want to visit Ayodhya Ram temple, you can also make online booking for it, for which you will have to follow the steps given below.

First visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust @https://srjbtkshetra.org/. go on.

After that, on your homepage you will see the option “Reserve Your Passes for aarti and Darshana of Ramlalla.”

You must click on this link, then after clicking a new page will open.

You will also see some instructions on this page, read them carefully.

After this, 3 boxes will be given in the instruction box.

In the first box you must select for which date you want to book the passes.

In the second box you must select for how many people you want to book the pass.

In the third box you must select which Aarti and Darshan you want to book.

Then you must click on ‘Proceed’, after that you will reach a log page.

On this login page you will have to enter your phone number and OTP will come for verification.

After entering the OTP in the required box, you will log in and pay or see the total payment amount of the passes.

Click on the payment button and make the online payment.

Now details of booked passes will be sent to your phone or your booking will be confirmed.

How to Reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple

If you want to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, you can reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir through three mediums. You can reach Ayodhya to visit Ram temple by flight, train, and bus. If you are going by flight, then you can board a flight to Gorakhpur airport or Amausi airport (Lucknow). If you are going to Ayodhya by train then you can catch the train to Ayodhya Junction and Faizabad Junction, the nearest railway station of Ayodhya. It is easiest to go to Ayodhya by bus because it is very easy to get a bus to Ayodhya.

Frequently Asked Questions