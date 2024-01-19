New Hit and Run Law for Drivers – What is it and Will it be taken back by Government?

The Central Government of India had brought a new hit-and-run law for the drivers under the Bhartiya Nyaya Kanun Sanhita. Under this law, the driver will have to be in jail for 10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh in the form of penalties. Since then, the driver’s strike was going on against this new law. This law is for those drivers who run away from the accident site after made an accident without informing the police.

So, from this article we will know about the new Hit-and-run law, whom this law is applicable, what are the advantages and disadvantages of this law, what punishment will be given to those who break the law, what is public’s reaction to the introduction of the new law, what will be the effect of this law on the drivers etc.

What is New Hit-and-run rule

Last year the central government passed a new hit-and-run law under the Indian Judicial Code. According to this new specific law, driver who causes a road accident runs away from the accident spot without informing the police about the accident and found guilty, will be punished with 10 years of jail and a fine of Rs 7 lakh or both. This rule is applicable not only on truck drivers but also on all private drivers. However, till now the punishment of 10 years imprisonment and fine of Rs 7 lakh under Section 106 (2) has not been implemented yet.

Overview on New Hit-and-run Law

Know Reaction of the Public

After the hit-and-run law proposal was passed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, drivers are protesting the hit-and-run law. According to them, this new law is quite strict, and the government should show some leniency in it. All India Motor Transport Congress is demanding withdrawal of this law. According to the drivers, the penalty charges under this law, which is Rs 7 lakh, are quite high and could lead to financial hardships for them. Drivers feel that they may suffer huge losses due to the upcoming prosecution or decisions if the wrong decision will be taken.

Impact of Drivers Protest

The maximum impact of the strike was seen in more than 10 states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Nearly 1.30 lakh trucks, tempos and other heavy vehicles are off roads in many states in India because of driver’s protest. This three-days strike has had a huge impact on the distribution of fuel and daily essentials. Because of this new hit-and-run law, drivers fear that they and their families may have to face very difficult times due to a wrong decision.

Why New Hit-and-run Law introduced

There are 50,000 to 60,000 hit-and-run cases in India every year and the aim of this new hit-and-run law is to reduce the number of hit-and-run cases. There were around 60,000 hit-and-run cases in India in 2021, resulting in 20,000 deaths and 30,000 injuries. In these cases, it is often found that after causing an accident, the driver runs away from the accident spot instead of informing the police about the accident. The person who suffers in an accident does not get even timely treatment. Due to not getting proper treatment on time, many people end up their life at accident sites.

To prevent these kind of incidents Government brought this New Hit-and-run Law so that the injured person can get timely treatment and can save their life and the road accidents will be reduced. The aim of bringing this new hit-and-run law is also to reduce the number of hit-and-run cases. Due to the new law, people will now pay more attention while driving on the road and road safety will be improved. The new law will be implemented in place of the Indian Penal Code (IPS), this new legal framework will be updated.

Will the new hit-and-run law be withdrawn?

Till now the government has not made any official announcement that it is withdrawing the Hit-and-run law. However, some recent updates suggest that the government may also withdraw the proposal of hit-and-run law. Even after the truck drivers’ strike, it is still difficult to say whether the government will not implement this new law or will reduce its penalties.

