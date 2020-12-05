Wales vs Italy Reddit Live Stream Free Online

Wales round off their Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a fifth-place play-off against Italy on Saturday.

It has been a difficult year for Wales – having lost seven out of nine games this calendar year – but head coach Wayne Pivac will be keen for his side to sign off their autumn schedule with a win over the Azzurri.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What time does Wales v Italy kick off?

Wales will take on Italy at 4.45pm on Saturday, December 5, behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on? Is Amazon Prime Video free?

Wales v Italy will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel S4C.

The match is also being shown on Amazon Prime Video, who secured the broadcasting rights for 14 of 16 of the tournament’s games.

You can sign up for a free trial with Amazon Prime here which will allow you to watch this match and all the others from the competition’s finals weekend.

What about live streaming?

Viewers wishing to watch S4C’s coverage can also live stream the game via S4C Clic, which you will need to register for.

Viewers can stream the match through a variety of devices on the Amazon Prime Video app.

You will also be able to follow live updates on the match via WalesOnline, which you’ll be able to find here on Saturday afternoon.

What’s the Wales v Italy team news?

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made nine changes to the side which lost 24-13 to England last weekend.

Flanker Justin Tipuric returns to the back row, while George North is recalled to start at centre alongside Johnny Williams.

Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy are named as half-backs, with Liam Williams, Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit making up the back-three.

Pivac has opted for a new front row in Nicky Smith, Sam Parry and Tomas Francis.

Tipuric is joined in the back row by James Botham and Taulupe Faletau, while captain Alun Wyn Jones lines up alongside Will Rowlands.

As for Italy, Welsh-speaking teenager Stephen Varney is set to make his first start for the Italians, while coach Franco Smith has also moved Jacopo Trulla to full-back to replace Matteo Minozzi.

Montanna Ioane comes onto the wing for his first cap.

Wales : Liam Williams, Josh Adams, George North, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit; Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy, Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), James Botham, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Jonah Holmes.

Italy : Jacopo Trulla, Luca Sperandio, Marco Zanon, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Braam Steyn, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giosue Zilocchi, Luca Bigi (capt), Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements : Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, Cristian Stoian, Michele Lamoro, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tomasso Allan, Federico Mori.

What have the coaches said?

Wayne Pivac: “Saturday is another opportunity for these players and, for us as a squad, it is another opportunity to continue to build and to see the results of all the hard work in training.

“We have blooded eight new caps this campaign and importantly by the end of the match each of them would have had a number of appearances to their name.”

Franco Smith: “We want to end the tournament in the best possible way. We have a new opportunity to be able to take the field and try to show our worth. Wales are an experienced team and need no introduction. The focus must be on our performance.”