Chelsea vs Krasnodar Live Stream Free TV

Chelsea play their final Champions League group stage match on Tuesday when they welcome Krasnodar to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won Group E with a 4-1-0 record and 13 points, while Krasnodar are into the Europa League thanks to winning a tiebreaker over Rennes.

The Blues are assured of topping the group after their win in Sevilla last week, which was headlined by Olivier Giroud’s sensational four-goal haul.

Krasnodar also got themselves a big win last week when they beat Rennes 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marcus Berg. That goal meant that they assured themselves of a place in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea have been in great form recently, and continued that with a 3-1 win over a tough Leeds United side on Saturday.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge — London, England

: Stamford Bridge — London, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Chelsea -355; Draw +450; Krasnodar +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Chelsea: A good opportunity here for Frank Lampard to rotate some players, and eyes will be on whether Christian Pulisic plays after scoring against Leeds United. The Blues have a wild stretch of matches coming up in the Premier League and could use some rest. Chelsea play Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Leicester all by mid January.

Krasnodar: This is a club that can also afford to give some backups significant minutes since their fate is decided. No point of risking anything here, especially considering the club’s form domestically. They are 7-3-7 in the Russian Premier League and currently are 11 points off the top. The club has been one of the better scoring teams in the league but has struggled defensively.