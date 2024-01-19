WB TET Result 2024 – Direct Link CutOff Marks & Merit List

WB TET Result 2024 Update at wbbpeonline.com, Check Result Date Notice: On 24 December 2023 West Bengal Board of Primary Education had organized the Teacher Eligibility Test in Bengal state and now those candidates who participated in the eligibility exam are eagerly waiting for their WB TET Result 2024. However, there is still time for West Bengal TET Result 2024 to come. But the curiosity of the candidates is at its peak. West Bengal Board of Primary Education will be released the WB TET Result 2024 on its official website which is https://wbbprimaryeducation.org.

Today in this article, we will know about West Bengal Teacher Eligibility test and know when WB TET Result 2024 is expected to be released, what will be the cut off for WB TET Result 2024, what will be the next stage after WB TET Result 2024. How long is WB TET Result 2024 valid, how can candidates download their result etc.

Know West Bengal TET Result 2024

WB TET Result 2024 represents West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. Those residents of West Bengal who want to give service as a teacher in primary school from class 1 to 8 have given the WB TET Exam 2023 on 24 December 2023 or now participated candidates are waiting for the WB TET Result 2024. WB TET Result 2024 is a very important step to become a government teacher in West Bengal. Currently, the evaluation process of WB TET 2023 answer sheets is going on and as soon as this evaluation process is over, West Bengal Education Board will publish the WB TET Result 2024 on its official website.

Highlights of WB TET Result 2024

Examination Name West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test Organization West Bengal Board of Primary Education State West Bengal Country India Post Name Primary Teacher for class 1 to 8 Exam Date 24 December 2023 Tentative Result Date January 2024 Cut-Off Marks General Category-60% Other Category-55% Selection Stages Interview and Document Verification Official Website https://wbbprimaryeducation.org/

Know Availability of WB TET Result 2024

As mentioned above, the evaluation of answer sheets is still going on so it may take some time to get the result hence the candidates who have participated in WB TET 2023 may have to wait for some time. According to the speculations, candidates will be able to see their result soon in January. However, till now there is no news as there is no official announcement yet regarding WB TET Result 2024. But soon candidates will be able to see their WB TET result which will be released on the official website of West Bengal Education Board. However, it is being speculated that the result is expected to come by January 2024.

WB TET Result 2024 Cut-off Marks

Cut-off marks are the minimum marks that a candidate requires to clear the WB TET 2023. Those candidates who participated in WB TET 2023 must check the cut-off marks. West Bengal Education Board will also release the cut-off marks along with the WB TET result release. Cut-off marks will be released category wise on the official portal of West Bengal Education Board. According to the official notification, general category candidates are required to score at least 60% marks and other categories such as SC, ST, OBC, DAC, Ex-Serviceman category candidates are given relaxation of 5% marks.

Category Cut-Off Marks General 60% SC, ST, OBC-A and B, Ex-Serviceman, EWS, 55%

West Bengal TET 2024 Merit List and Score Card Details

You will get to see the details given below in the score card of West Bengal Teach Eligibility Test 2024 in which information related to the candidates and exam will be mentioned.

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Parents Name

State and Country

Category

Gender

Candidate’s photo and signature

Name of the post

Examination Date

Date of Birth

Application Number

Earned Score

Result Status

What after West Bengal TET Result 2024

Those candidates who qualify in WB TET Result 2024 will be confirmed as eligible candidates for the next selection process. After qualifying WB TET 2023, candidates will be eligible for the interview round. And after qualifying in the interview round, selected candidates will have to appear for the next round of document verification in which all their official and personal information will be verified.

Steps to download the WB TET Result 2024

After the WB TET Result 2024 declaration candidates need to download their result online. Candidates who participated in the West Bengal TET Examination on 24 December 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps to download the WB TET Result 2024.

Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education @wbbprimaryeducation.org.

Now, look for the link of ‘WB TET Result 2024’.

Then click on ‘Print or Download WB TET Result 2024’.

Now enter your registration number in the required filed and press enter.

After that, on the new page the WB TET Result 2024 will be displayed.

For future reference, candidates can now download their result and can take a printout of it for future reference.

Official Website Click Here

Frequently Asked Questions