Reliance Jio Bharat GPT Release Date – All You Need to Know About Key Features and Availability

Like ChatGPT, Reliance Jio is now developing an Indian Generative AI which will be called Jio Bharat GPT. Reliance Jio Bharat GPT is expected to arrive by the first quarter of 2024. Reliance industry has already made its mark in various fields in the country, and now they are in the way to make their presence in the AI field also. Reliance has now decided to step into the world of AI and soon it will become the future. Akash Ambani is collaborating with IIT Bombay on this project which is quite unique.

Today in this article we will discuss Reliance Jio Bharat GPT. Through this article, we will learn the release date of Jio Bharat GPT, what will be the availability and features of the Jio Bharat GPT app, how can its application be used, what will be possible with the launch of Reliance Jio Bharat GPT app, etc.

What is Jio Bharat GPT

Reliance Jio Bharat GPT is a generated AI app like ChatGPT which will be India’s first AI-generated app. This announcement was made by Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani himself during Techfest IIT-B’s annual festival. As per Akash Ambani, “AI is also shown to mean all included”.

Overview on Reliance Jio Bharat GPT

Release Date and Availability of Reliance Jio Bharat GPT

After Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani hinted about Jio Bharat GPT, people are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Bharat GPT App. However, till now its release date is still uncertain. According to the latest news, the Jio Bharat GPT App can be released in March 2024. However, it is not necessary that Bharat GPT App will be available to users till March 2024. Right now, it is only estimated that by March 2024, mobile or website will be available for Jio Bharat GPT App for users to use.

Key Features of Jio Bharat GPT

If you also want to know the key features of the soon-to-be-launched Reliance Jio Bharat GPT app, then read the given points carefully. However, the official key features of Bharat GPT are yet to be officially announced. However, according to the update, the possibility of the following features is also possible.

Jio Bharat GPT App will be projected in such a way that minimum misuse of this app or any information provided by it can be done.

With the help of the Bharat GPT app, AI solutions will be provided that can be related to health care, education, retail, etc.

Jio Bharat GPT app will be launched at a very low price.

Jio Bharat GPT has been designed in such a way that it provides information to the user to understand the Indian concept.

The Bharat GPT app will support the local language of India. Top 10 Indian languages ​​which are used all over India will be featured in the app as more and more.

With Jio Apps, Jio Services, and Jio Devices, this app will give you an opportunity to have unlimited AI powered experiences.

With the help of AI system, users can search their queries through voice and text in different languages.

Many companies can also automate their workflow through this.

How to Register for Jio Bharat GPT

As you know that Jio Bharat GPT App has not been launched yet so the registration window for it is not open yet. But soon when the Bharat GPT app is launched, users will be able to register themselves on Jio Bharat GPT App. Users will be able to register themselves on Bharat GPT App by following the given steps.

First, the user will have to download the mobile app if he wants to use Bharat GPT on mobile and if he wants to use it on computer, he will have to go to the official website.

After going to the official log in page, click on “sign up” option.

Now enter your mobile number, name, email id in the required fields.

Now OTP will be sent to your mobile number or email id for verification, you will have to enter it in the required box on the registration page.

Your registration will be confirmed after verification is successful.

Now to login you will have to set your user id or password.

After setting the password or user ID, your registration will be complete, or a mail will also be sent to your pass email.

How to Use Jio Bharat GPT on Mobile and Computer

If you also want to use Jio Bharat GPT on your mobile or computer, then you can also use the given guideline and you can use Bharat GPT very easily.

Users need to go to the official website of Bharat GPT website if you are using computer and for mobile uses User need to download the Jio Bharat GPT app.

Now user need to register themselves on the website and mobile app with their mobile number, name, email address and create a login password.

for mobile and email verification an OTP will be send to the provided mobile number and email address which you need to enter on the login or registration page.

Once you will login in the app or website user will be able to use the features of Jio Bharat GPT.

It is advisable that user should follow two factor authentication to prevent any issue.

