Dynamo Kiev vs Ferencvaros Live Stream Reddit

Dynamo Kiev will host Ferencvaros in a final Group G fixture at NSK Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, Ukraine on Tuesday. It will be the third all-time meeting in European competition between the two sides with Kiev leading the series with one win. Both teams are out of of the running to advance as Barcelona and Juventus have locked up spots in the round of 16, however a Europa League spot is on the line. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in their Matchday 2 fixture, and a win here would be the first for either side in this current campaign.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : NSK Olimpiyskiy (Olympic Stadium) — Kiev, Ukraine

: NSK Olimpiyskiy (Olympic Stadium) — Kiev, Ukraine Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Dynamo Kiev -120; Draw +260; Ferencvaros +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Dynamo Kiev: The Ukranian side is coming off a 0-3 loss against group leaders Barcelona. The team will need more from Viktor Tsygankov if they’re to come out with a win. Tsygankov has scored two of Dynamo’s three goals this season including converting a penalty kick against Ferencvaros in their previous Champions League group match.

Ferencvaros: The Hungarian side is looking to avoid a four-game losing streak in European play for the first time since losing five in a row between 1991 and 1994. They’ve had a difficult campaign this season, having allowed a UCL high 16 goals this season in the first five matches. The team could benefit from a strong performance from winger Tokmac Nguen and pull off the upset away in Kiev.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros team news

Dynamo walks into the game with a depleted squad. The Ukrainian giants will miss Vladimir Kostevych and Mykyta Burda for the match. Oleksandr Tymchyk and Nazariy Rusyn alongside Vitaliy Buyalskiy had also been sidelined for the game

As for Ferencvaros, Sergiy Reborcv has a fully fit squad available at his disposal. They do not have any fresh injuries to the squad nor have any player suspended from featuring on Tuesday. We can expect the touring team to have a strong starting lineup as they aim to cement a Europa League berth for themselves.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros predicted playing 11

Dynamo Kyiv- Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Mykolenko; Tsygankov, Shepelev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Rodrigues; Verbic

Ferencvaros- Dibusz; Botka, Blazic, Frimpong, Dvali, Heister; Isael, Siger, Somalia, Uzuni; Nguen

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros live in India?

The Champions League live match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros live stream via the SonyLIV app. Users can also follow the social media channels of both the respective clubs alongside the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular match updates.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros prediction

With a chance to continue playing European football, both the teams will aim at walking away with a positive result to their name. However, with Dynamo Kyiv playing with a depleted squad, we predict a win for Ferencvaros in the final fixture of their UEFA Champions League group stage matches.