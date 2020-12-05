Ireland vs Scotland Live Stream Free Rugby Online

Ireland clash with Scotland on Saturday for third place in the Autumn Nations Cup. Both teams finished second in their respective pools and will be keen to end the tournament on a high. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream – wherever you are.

Good news: Ireland vs Scotland will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the UK for free, and in Ireland for free on the RTE Player. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

Ireland haven’t had the best Autumn Nations Cup, but then, neither have Scotland. With both teams desperate to finish third and give their fans something to celebrate, Saturday’s playoff should provide plenty of entertainment.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will return from injury and take their places in the Irish starting line-up, while Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan is tipped to make his international debut.

So far, Andy Farrell’s side have struggled against the big boys. But with Bundee Aki, Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Caelan Doris all due back in the team for Saturday’s match at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland will fancy a home win.

Scotland were the only team to beat France in the Guinness Six Nations earlier this year, and did so again to secure their place as runners up in Group B of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Edinburgh fly-half Jaco van der Walt will make his debut for Scotland on Saturday and hopes are high that the 26-year-old South African, who only recently qualified to play for Scotland, will have an immediate impact on the game.

“Defensively, he must be one of the best tackling stand-offs in world rugby,” Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told reporters this week.

Van der Walt will replace Duncan Weir – one of six changes to the side that 22-15 to France.

Can Scotland win in Dublin for the first time in 10 years? Ireland vs Scotland kicks off at 2.15pm UK time on Saturday 5th December. Follow our guide below to live stream every tackle and try…

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland free in the UK

Saturday’s match between Ireland and Scotland will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the UK.

That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can watch the match without paying a penny!

Not in the UK but want to access your Amazon Prime account? Your best option is to use a reliable VPN – we recommend NordVPN which offers a 30-day money back guarantee – to log in using a UK IP address. We’ve prepared a step-by-step guide below.

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

If you’re lucky enough to live in Ireland, Irish broadcaster RTE will stream the match for free via the RTE Player.

Of course, if you’re going to be outside Ireland during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup clash, simply use a VPN to access RTE Player as if you were back home in the Emerald Isle.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant streaming services to watch Ireland vs Scotland, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the upcoming finals weekend clash with Scotland. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE’s iOS and Android apps.

Don’t forget, you’ll need a reliable and safe VPN – such as NordVPN – to access your RTE account when away from home.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in the USA

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Ireland vs Scotland. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You’ll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you’re an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you’ll need to use a VPN to access your account.

Kick off time is 9am ET on Saturday 28th November.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Australia

If you’re prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, including Ireland vs Scotland, which kicks off at 00.15am AEST on Sunday.

If you’re a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don’t cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland in New Zealand

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of Ireland vs Scotland online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service – billed as “The Home of Live Sport Online” – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4