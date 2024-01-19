OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link for LI, Forester, Forest Guard Hall Ticket

OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 Check LI, Forester, Forest Guard Exam Date: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission announced Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (CRE) on 20 October 2023 for Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector. OSSSC released 2712 vacancies for these three posts in Odisha. The last date to fill the online application form of OSSSC CRE 2023 has ended which was till 20-25 November 2023. The candidates who had enrolled successfully for OSSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 are now waiting for their OSSSC Forest Guard admit card 2024 for their upcoming exams.

What is OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024

OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 is an official examination document through which eligible and enrolled candidates will be able to register their presence in the upcoming written exam of Odisha Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector. OSSSC CRE 2023 Admit card will be available till the end of the recruitment process, so candidates are requested to keep it intact. OSSC has decided to hold the exam in February 2024. Admit cards will be released soon before the exam.

In this article we will discuss about OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024, what is the release date of admit card, how is it downloaded, what is the examination pattern of Combined Recruitment Examination 2023. For complete information, read this article till the end.

Overview on OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024

Exam Name CRE 2024 Full Name of Exam Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 Administrated By Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission State Odisha Country India Post Name Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector Total No. of Vacancy 719 316 1677 2712 Job Location Odisha Exam Date Feb 2024 Exam Mode Written Official Website www.osssc.gov.in

Release Date of OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024

There is no official announcement of OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 Release Date yet, however as per the official update till now, OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2024 (CRE) is going to be held in February 2024, it is expected that the admission letter or admit card will be released 7-10 days prior from the exam date of 2024 on the official website of OSSSC which is www.osssc.gov.in. Those candidates who have successfully applied for CRE 2024 will be able to download their OSSSC Admit Card 2024 with the help of their user ID or password. Candidates need to download their admit card online as the admit card will be published online only. The official admit card will not be mailed to any candidate’s address.

Examination Pattern of OSSSC CRE 2024

It is very important for the candidates who are going to participate in the OSSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 to be aware of its examination pattern. The examination pattern of Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector is shown in the table and points below.

The CRE 2023 question paper will be of 150 marks.

Those who pass the questions in the written exam will be of 10th standard level.

For wrong answer 0.50 marks will be deducted.

There will be MCQ type questions in the question paper.

Question paper will be based on OMR System.

The exam will be conducted for 2.30 hours.

Subjects Total No. Of Question Total No. of Marks English 25 25 Odia 25 25 Arithmetic 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Computer Knowledge 25 25 General Science 25 25 Total 150 150

What is Place and Date of the Written Exam

No official date and venue have been informed yet for the OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2023 which is to be held for Forest Guard, Livestock Inspector, and Forester. However, according to the official update, CRE 2023 is to be held in FAB 2024. But the exact date and venue of the exam will be known after the release of OSSSC CRE Admit Card 2024.

Key Dates of OSSSC Examination

In the table given below, you can know about the key dates of OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2023.

Event Date Advertisement Release Date 20 Oct 2023 Last date of Application Submission 30 Nov 2023 Admit Card Release Date Before 7-10 days prior to the examination Examination Date Feb 2024 Answer Key Release Date To be Announced Result Date To be Announced

Pay Scale 2024 of Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector

As it is combined recruitment examination 2023, examination will be conducted for three posts. The pay scale of these three posts is also different. The pay scale according to the post is given in the below table. Once the candidate has cleared all the recruitment stages and is appointed to any of these posts then he will get the salary as per the below given in the table.

Post Pay Scale Livestock Inspector Rs.21700 with Pay Matrix Level-5, Cell-1 Forester Rs.25500 with Pay Matrix Level-7, Cell-1 Forest Guard Rs.19900 with Pay Matrix Level-4, Cell-1

Note: Those candidates who qualify in Livestock Inspector exam will be kept in Livestock training period for 2 years in which they will be given a stipend of Rs.7200/- per month as salary. After completing 2 years of training, he/she will be appointed as a Livestock Inspector.

Download the OSSC Admit Card Online

Once OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2024 is published on the official website, eligible candidates will be able to download it using their user ID or password. Eligible candidates can easily download their admit card with the help of the guidelines given below.

First go the official website of OSSSC @www.osssc.gov.in.

Now click on ‘Login’ option.

By entering your user ID and password get login on the official website.

Now go to notification option or click on it.

Search and click on the OSSSC Forest Guard admit card 2024 download link of Combined Recruitment Examination 2023.

Now, candidates can see the admit card 2023 on the computer screen and advised to check the published information carefully and then download his/her admit card.

If any error is found in the admit card of the candidate, then immediately contact the officials of OSSSC.

Official Website Click Here

Frequently Asked Questions