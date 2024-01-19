SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link for PE PST Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

There are many notifications which are coming out in the month of January 2024, and most of these notifications are related to the admit card downloads. This is helpful for the candidates in all the Indian states, but at the same time, the latest notification has come out for the candidates who have applied for the various posts in the Assam Police Border Organization. This is important because the latest update has now revealed that the SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Notification is now out for the candidates on the official website at slprbassam.in.

As per the reports, this new notification has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, and this SLPRB Assam Police Exam Admit Card 2024 Details are now revealed on the SLPRB website of the board at slprbassam.in. All the candidates who have completed their SLPRB Police Inspector Application 2024 with the help of rules mentioned by the board are now eligible to check and make the SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Download.

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024

As mentioned, there have been many candidates from the state of Assam who have applied for the various posts which are a part of the Assam Police Border Organization, and for these candidates, there has been a long wait for their next step after filling the forms. This next step is important because this will help the candidates get an idea about their exam details including the likes of exam venue, exam timings, etc. Not only that, it is required for the candidates to carry a hard copy of their SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Pdf to the exam hall on the date of examination, which is set to be on 07th January 2024.

The official SLPRB notification for the candidates who were waiting for taking the first step in the recruitment had come out in the month of August 2023. As per the details, which had been mentioned in the advertisement from the Office of the SLPRB Chairman in Assam, it was mentioned that there are going to be more than 300 vacancies which included the names of posts like Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Head-Constable, and Constable. These posts were mentioned in the advertisement to be available for those who wanted to be a part of the Assam Police Border Organization.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2024 Exam Overview

Exam Name Assam Police Recruitment Exam Year 2024 State Assam Organized By State Level Police Recruitment (SLPRB) Board Exam Date 07th January 2024 Exam Application 01st September 2024 – 15th September 2024 Total Posts Inspector (2), Sub Inspector (60), Head Constable (70), Constable (200) Official Website slprbassam.in

State Level Police Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card

The new update which has recently come out for the candidates in Assam is related to the SLPRB applicants who have been gearing up for the upcoming SLPRB Assam Recruitment Exam 2024. This is to say that the wait for the candidates who have been eligible for the written SLPRB Exam 2024 set to be completed on 07th January 2024 finally have a good news. This official update by the State Level Police Recruitment Board in Assam has mentioned that the official SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Link is now working for checking, and saving from the official website at slprbassam.in.

This means the candidates who have applied for the posts of Inspector (2 posts), Sub Inspector (60 posts), Head Constable (70 posts), and Constable (200 posts) are now required to check the official website, and complete the Assam Police Constable 2024 Admit Card Download without any hassles. This need to be completed by the eligible candidates before the SLPRB Assam Police Exam Date 2024 which is mentioned to be 07th January 2024 by the board. It has also been mentioned that any request for changing the exam venue will not be considered, and the candidates have to reach the venue mentioned in the admit cards with time mentioned below.

The timings for the SLPRB Written Exam Date 2024 in Guwahati are:

Post Exam Date Timing Constable & Head Constable 07 Jan 2024 10am – 12noon Sub Inspector & Inspector 07 Jan 2024 2pm – 4pm

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2024 Admit Card Link

The candidates who have been in the waitlist for their SLPRB Assam Police Hall Ticket 2024 Download to begin are informed that the link is now active on the official website at slprbassam.in. This portal can be used by the candidates with the help of their application number, DOB, and their name, which will be used as login details.

Steps to download the Assam Police Recruitment 2024 Hall Ticket

Go the website using the link slprbassam.in. Click the heading SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2024 Name Wise Download. Enter the name, DOB, and the application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the Assam Police Constable Exam 2024 Hall Ticket. Right click to save it.

