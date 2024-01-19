Bihar Police SI Result 2024 – Direct Link for Cut-Off & Merit List

In the month of September 2023, there was an update from the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and the update had been released with the required information for the candidates who were aiming to get selected in the Bihar Police. This notification had been released on 30th September 2023, and it was mentioned that the Bihar Police Sub Inspector 2024 Recruitment for the next year is about to begin. After that, the next notification which is awaited now is for the Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Notification (on bpssc.bih.nic.in), and it is expected that it will be released before the second week of January 2024.

The September 2023 notification for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2024 had come out with a lot of excitement in the candidates, and this was because the notification had mentioned details including the likes of total number of posts, application window, etc. at the same time. As this Bihar Police Recruitment 2024 Exam was completed on 17th December 2023, the candidates who have been in the process of getting ready for the next stage are now in the waiting for the Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Announcement. This is to say that the Bihar SI Written Exam Result 2024 Download is going to begin soon on the official website of the board at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police SI Result 2024

There has been a long wait by the candidates who had prepared to complete the Bihar Police Prelims Exam 2024, and this wait is expected to continue for another week. This is because there have been new updates which have suggested that the Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Link is going to be available before the second week of January 2024 comes to an end. They have also reported that this Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Name Wise Download is going to begin soon, but before that, there will be an official notification which will tell about the same.

This official notification by the BPSSC is going to be posted on the official board website at bpssc.bih.nic.in, and the candidates who have been in a waitlist after they completed their prelims will have to go to the website. Then they will be able to check the Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Online, and they will also be able to download the official Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Pdf from the website, and print a hard copy of the result without any hassles. For this reason, the candidates are required to keep in touch with the official BPSSC website link at bpssc.bih.nic.in. It is expected that the Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Release Date is going to be notified on the notification board at bpssc.bih.nic.in before the end of second week of January 2024.

Bihar Police Sub Inspector Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Exam Year 2024 State Bihar Exam Posts Sub Inspector Police Organized By Bihar Police Subordinate Services (BPSSC) Commission Application Window 05th October 2023 – 05th November 2023 Exam Date 17th December 2023 Total Posts 1275 Official Website bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Result 2024 Pdf Link

After the September 2023 notification of official recruitment for the SI posts in Bihar had been released, the Bihar Police SI Application 2024 window had also opened from 05th October 2023, and stayed open till the last date on 05th November 2023. This application window was open for the Bihar SI aspirants, and there were a total of about 1275 posts in the state. It must be noted that the exam was conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission for these 1275 posts on the Bihar SI Prelims Exam Date (which was scheduled on 17th December 2023).

As mentioned, the exam was completed on 17th December 2023, and the exam timings were: 10am till 12noon for the first shift, and the second shift was completed between 02:30pm and 04:30pm on the same day. Following the application, the board had released the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2024 link (in early December 2023) to get the final list of candidates ready for the exam, and this was done with the rejection of SI aspirants whose applications had not been filled with correct details. Not only that, 01st December 2023 came with information about the exam centers for the BPSSC Prelims Exam 2023 with the eligible roll numbers.

BPSSC SI Police Answer Key 2024 Date & Link

There is a good news for the Bihar candidates and it says that the BPSSC Police SI Result 2024 Download is going to begin on the official website using the link bpssc.bih.nic.in, and it is expected that this BPSSC Police SI Result 2023 Pdf is going to be uploaded before the second week of January 2024 ends.

There are a total of 1275 posts for which the Bihar Police SI Written Exam Result 2024, or as it is also known as, the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2024, is going to be released online. The same link is going to be used for the Bihar Police SI Answer Key 2024, Bihar Police SI Merit List 2024 Rank Wise, Bihar Police Sub Inspector Exam 2024 Cutoff Marks, etc. at the same time.

Steps to download the Bihar Police Sub Inspector 2024 Result

Go to the official website using bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click the heading BPSSC SI Result 2024 Online download link. Enter the application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2024 Online. Right click to save it.

