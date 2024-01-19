TNUSRB PC Result 2024 – Direct Link to Check TN Police Constable CutOff & Scorecard

The state of Tamil Nadu is now in the process of recruiting candidates who are interested to become a part of the Tamil Nadu Police force, and this recruitment is going on for the various posts. This is because there is a common recruitment which is going to be completed by the TNUSRB (exam conducting and recruiting board), and this recruitment is going to be done with the help of the TNUSRB PC Result 2024 has been Released on 12th January 2024. For this reason, the board has come out with the latest update saying that the TNUSRB Prelims Answer Key 2024 is now released on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

This is important because the common recruitment, which is going to see a good number of candidates in the later stages, is going to use the result and the marks scored in TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Details by the candidates. This will be done so it is checked if the candidate has been able to clear the cutoff marks or not, and if the candidate will not clear the Tamil Nadu Police Constable Cut Off Scores (required 25 marks minimum), then they are not going to go to the next stage. For this reason, it is required that the candidates keep in touch with the official website link at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, and check the latest notification as it is expected that the TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Announcement is going to be made in the first week of January 2024.

TNUSRB PC Result 2024

There have been a good number of posts which have also suggested that the TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Download is going to begin before the second week of January 2024 begins, but these posts have not been official. This is to say that there has been no update about the official TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Release Date by the official TN police recruitment board, and it is expected that the TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Download will be available on tnusrb.tn.gov.in on 12th January 2024.

Not only that, it has also been reported that the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, or as it has also come to be known as, the TNUSRB, has made the link for the TNUSRB Police Constable Prelims 2024 Answer Key available on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. This link can be used by eligible candidates who want to get an idea about their Tamil Nadu Police Constables Cut-Off Scores, as the official TNUSRB PC Final Answer Key 2024 has not been released as of now. It must be noted that the TNUSRB PC Result 2024 Link is going to be used for the aspirants of Police Constables (Grade 2), Jail Warders (Grade 2), and Firemen posts under the TNUSRB.

TN Police Constable Result 2024 Overview

State Tamil Nadu Exam Name Tamil Nadu PC Recruitment 2024 Exam Post Police Constable, Firemen, Jail Warders Exam Year 2024 Grade 2nd Grade Type Common Recruitment Total Posts 3359 Exam Date 10th December 2023 Category Sarkari Result Pay Rs. 18200 – Rs. 57900 Application Window 18th August 2023 – 17th September 2023 TNUSRB Constable Result 2024 12 January 2024 Official Website tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Police Constable Result 2024 Date

The official recruitment board of Police in Tamil Nadu (the TNUSRB) has come out with the latest update revealing that the Tamil Nadu Grade 2 Constable 2024 Result is going to be released on 12th January 2024, and the TNUSRB Grade 2 Prelims Answer Key 2024 is now available on tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

It was reported that the TNUSRB Recruitment Exam 2024 for the posts of Grade 2 Constable, Grade 2 Warders, and Firemen was completed on 10th December 2023, but before that, the TNUSRB Admit Card 2024 was out for download online on 27th November 2023 on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. It must be noted that the Tamil Nadu Constable Result 2024 is going to be used for a total of about 3359 posts as part of the TNUSRB recruitment process. To add to that, the candidates who will be able to clear this stage with their TN Police Constable Result 2024 Status, they will go to the next stage of Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and special marks (if eligible).

TNUSRB Constable Result 2024 Date & Link

The official announcement will reveal details including TNUSRB Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2024 (cutoff is 25 marks in the written exam), TNUSRB Police Constable 2024 Toppers List, TNUSRB PC Merit List 2024 Online, etc.

Steps to Check TNUSRB Police Constable 2024 Result Pdf

Go to the official website using tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Click the heading to check the TN Police Constable Result 2024 Status. Enter the application numbers into the portal. Click on Submit button. The portal is going to open the Tamil Nadu PC Result 2024 Online. Right click to save it.

FAQs on TNUSRB 2024 Police Constable Result