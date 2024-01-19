AP SSC Time Table 2024 – Direct Link for BSEAP Class 10 Exam Dates

As the year of 2024 begins, there are a lot of notifications that are expected to come out in the following weeks, and for this reason, there are a good number of students who are awaiting the official websites to get updated at the same time. This is also because these students come from all the Indian states, and the boards that have been included in the list of names that have come out with exam-related details in the recent weeks include Andhra Pradesh. This is to say that the latest AP SSC Time Table 2024 is now out for the students to check on bse.ap.gov.in.

This is important because there have been many students who have been in the waiting for the Andhra Pradesh Board’s official website to get updated, but it has taken a long time. This is to say that all the Andhra Pradesh students who are eligible for their SSC exams in March are now finally met with the good news. This good news has come out from the Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh, or as it has also come to be known as, the BSEAP. This board has officially revealed the AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Notice which includes all the details that have been awaited by the students for a long time.

AP SSC Time Table 2024

There have been several posts which had come out in the recent weeks, and these posts had started to give details for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Exam in 2024, but it was found that most of these posts had not been official. This had led to a big anticipation as there have been students who have spent months in preparing for these SSC exams, and to help with this, there is finally a new update which has recently come out. As per the reports, this update has been released by the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in, and it tells that the official AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Announcement has been made.

This is important because the official BSEAP 10th Class Time Table 2024 is going to give all the important details including the likes of exam dates, exam duration, exam breaks, subjects and their codes at the same time. For this reason, it has also been announced that all the eligible students who have been getting ready for their class 10th exams in the recent months can now check the official website at bse.ap.gov.in, and make the official AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Download without any hassles. It must be noted that the latest AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Details had been revealed on 14th December 2023.

AP SSC Exam Details 2024 Overview

State Andhra Pradesh Exam Class 10th Class Board Board of Secondary Education in AP AP SSC Time Table 2024 Release Date 14th December 2023 Category Time Table AP SSC Exam Start Date 18th March 2024 AP SSC Exam End Date 30th March 2024 Official Website bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table Download

Before the month of December 2023 had come to an end, the AP Board of Education had been in the news for coming out with an important notification, and for this reason, the notification had started to make rounds on social media along with all the news related to education. This notification was released on 14th December 2023, and it was mentioned in the notice that this AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Link was going to be the final timetable. For this reason, this official AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 PDF has been taken by the various news articles.

This was done so that the students who have not been able to check the official AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Online can use these articles to check the link. But those who want to use the official Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Time Table 2024 link are required to go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. In the timetable, it has been seen that the upcoming AP SSC 10th Class Exam Dates 2024 are going to start on 18th March 2024, and the exams will continue to end by 30th March 2024. It must be noted that the exam timings as part of the BSEAP 10th Exam Time Table 2024 are reported to be from 09:30 am to 12:45 pm. This is to say that the Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Time Table 2024 has mentioned that the exams will be about 3 hours long.

AP SSC Date Sheet 2024 Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh 10th Exam Date Sheet 2024 PDF is now available for eligible candidates to download, and it must be noted that this BSEAP Class 10th Exam Time Table 2024 is available for download from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. It is also expected that the AP SSC 10th Class Time Table 2024 Release Date is also going to be helpful for the students to get ready for their exams with better preparations, as the exams begin in March 2024.

Subject Date 18th March 2024 First Language 19th March 2024 Second Language 20th March 2024 English 22nd March 2024 Mathematics 23rd March 2024 Physical Science 26th March 2024 Biological Science 27th March 2024 Social Studies 28th March 2024 Language Paper 2 30th March 2024 Main Language Paper 2

Steps to Download the AP Class 10th Time Table 2024

Go to the website bse.ap.gov.in. Click the heading Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Dates 2024 Pdf. Check the dates, timings, subject codes, etc. for the exams. Right-click to download the BSEAP SSC Exam Time Table 2024 Online. Click to save it. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Exam Date Sheet 2024 Download will be completed.

Time Table PDF Link Click Here Official Website Click Here

FAQs on BSEAP 10th Exam Dates 2024