Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 – Direct Link for KSEAB Class 11 Exam Dates

There have been a good number of students in the state of Karnataka who have been in the waiting for this important notification, and to help with this, the good news has finally arrived for these students. This is because the official notification by the Karnataka Board has finally arrived, and this notification is related to the upcoming Karnataka Class 11th Exams in 2024. As per the reports, the official post has come out with the details which are in the news now, and it has confirmed that the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 was released on 27th December 2023 with the official link open for every student on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This is a good news because the students who have spent time in preparing for the KSEAB exams have been in the waitlist for more than 3 months now, and the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Announcement has finally been made. In the recent reports, it has also been mentioned that the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Notice has all the dates for the upcoming exams starting from February 2024. It is now informed that this is an official notification because it was posted using the official link on the board’s website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Not only that, all the KSEAB students are now able to check the latest Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Online, and download.

Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024

As mentioned, the official Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Link is live as of now, so all the students who are getting ready to complete their 11th class exams are required to go and check the latest time table from the website. It is reported that this news has also come out with the download details for the time table, and for this reason, the eligible class 11th students are required to follow the steps which are discussed below. The Karnataka 11th Exam Timings are set to be between 10:15 am and 01:30 pm on the dates mentioned, but at the same time, there are some exams which will end by 12:30 pm.

This is to say that the Karnataka PUC Time Table 2024 Download has now started, and it will continue before the exam dates begin. For this reason, there are many posts which have posted about the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Download Link, and it is now easy for the students to check the time table. This is because they can either go to the official link on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, or they can also use these articles to download the latest PUC 1st Year Exam Time Table for Karnataka in 2024. It must be noted that the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Details have revealed that the starting date for these exams is 13th February 2024, and the exams are going to end by 28th February 2024.

Karnataka Class 11th Exam 2024 Overview

State Karnataka Board Karnataka School Examination & (KSEAB) Assessment Board Year 2024 Class 1st PUC Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Release Date 27th December 2023 Category Time Table Exams Start Date 13th February 2024 Exams End Date 28th February 2024 Exam Duration Between 2 & 3 hours Exam Timings 10:15 to 12:30 pm & 10:15 to 01:30 pm Official Website kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 11th Exam Time Table 2024 Download

All the students who have been in the waiting to get their 2024 Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table are now informed that the most awaited notification is now live. This is to say that the Karnataka 11th Time Table 2024 Download is now available, and all the students can use this link to check the Karnataka Class 11th Exam Dates 2024 without any hassles. Not only that, the notification which is now making rounds in various news articles have also revealed that the Karnataka 11th Class Exams 2024 are going to start from 13th February 2024.

If the link on the official website is not working, then there are other ways which can be used by the students to check and/ or download their Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024 Pdf for the next session. All the other dates are also available for the students, and it is expected that the minimum marks of around 33%-35% will be required for the students to pass in their Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2024 scheduled in February 2024, as shown below:

Subject Exam Date Arabic, Kannada 13th February 2024 Hindi 14th February 2024 Political Science, Statistics 15th February 2024 IT, Retail, Automobile, Health Care (Beauty & Wellness) 16th February 2024 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Home Science, Geology 17th February 2024 History, Physics 19th February 2024 Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Sanskrit, French, Urdu 20th February 2024 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Basic Maths, Chemistry 21st February 2024 Logic & Business Studies 22nd February 2024 Math Education 23rd February 2024 Economics 24th February 2024 Sociology, Electronics & Computer Science 26th February 2024 English 27th February 2024 Biology, Geography 28th February 2024

Steps to download the Karnataka 1st PUC Exams Date Sheet 2024

Go to the official KSEAB website on kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Click the heading Karnataka 11th Exam 2024 Date Sheet Pdf. The portal is going to open the Karnataka Class 11 Time Table 2024 Online. Right Click to save it. Close the window. The Karnataka Date Sheet for Class 11 2024 is going to be saved.

