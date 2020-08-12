Aircraft Lighting Market Projected to Gain A Revolutionary Growth During 2020-2027 | Biggest Opportunity of 2020

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Aircraft Lighting Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Aircraft Lighting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Astronics (United States),Cobham (United States),Diehl Stiftung (Germany),Heads Up Technologies (United States),Honeywell (United States),Luminator Technology Group (United States),Oxley Group (United Kingdom),Collins Aerospace (United States),Soderberg Manufacturing Company (United States),STG Aerospace (United Kingdom),SELA (France),Bruce Aerospace (United States),Precise Flight, Inc. (United States),AeroLeds (United States),Whelen Aerospace Technologies (United States),Hoffman Engineering (United States)

What is Aircraft Lighting?

The demand for aircraft lighting is rising on account of technological advancements in the aviation industry. The rise in demand may be attributed to factors such as growing aerospace industry, rise in air passenger traffic, and development of lightweight material for aircrafts. Additionally, increasing need for enhancing aircraft lighting systems as it helps in improving performance and safety. Thus, positive growth is anticipated to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Latest news and Recent Development in Aircraft Lighting Market:

October 2018, Astronics Corporation provider of advanced technologies for the defense, semiconductor, and aerospace industries announced that the FAA recently approved Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for the next generation of Taxi Lights and LED Landing, delivered by its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Luminescent Systems Inc. These advanced LED lights are approved for use on business, general, and commercial aviation aircraft.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Market Trend:

Emphasizing On Technological Advancement in Interior Lighting Systems

Growing Focus on Improving Flight Experience and Comfort

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Aircraft Orders

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic

Market Opportunities:

Growing Shift from Incandescent Lights to LED Lights for Aircrafts

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components

The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Aircraft Lighting Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Aircraft Lighting Market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the on-going market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Aircraft Lighting Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Aircraft Lighting Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

