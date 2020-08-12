Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis & Forecast To 2023 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Top Leaders and Regional

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Synchronous Condenser Market – Global industry Forecast To 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

The global synchronous condenser market is profiled in detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global synchronous condenser market’s major drivers and restraints are profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear idea as to the major factors affecting the movement of the market. The leading players operating in the global synchronous condenser market are also profiled in the report to give readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive dynamics within the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global synchronous condenser market is also assessed in the report.

Synchronous condensers are rotating electrical machines that provide reactive power compensation and short-circuit power capacity. They help maintain the power quality in an electric grid and also help enable grid stability and reliability. Synchronous condensers contain equipment such as starting equipment, auxiliary power distribution, excitation systems, lube oil supply, rotors, condenser cooling, and stators.

The increasing demand for electrical utilities in emerging regions is likely to be a major driver for the global Synchronous Condenser Market over the forecast period. Electrical utilities have risen in demand in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East due to the growing urbanization in the region. The urbanization has led to growing commercial and residential construction in these regions, which has led to a growing demand for electric power. This has led to a growing demand for synchronous condensers in order to maintain power quality throughout the grid.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is also likely to be a major driver for the global synchronous condenser market over the forecast period. Renewable energy generation necessitates synchronous condensers, as the grid diversification needs to be balanced out. The diversity of power generation systems in a grid can lead to grid instability and a short circuit of power. Synchronous condensers help avoid this issue by balancing out the power generation from conventional and unconventional sources. The increasing presence of renewable, unconventional energy sources in the electricity grids of various countries is likely to be a major driver for the global synchronous condenser market over the forecast period.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3169

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global synchronous condenser market include Andritz, Ansaldo Energia, Power Systems & Controls Inc., Ideal Electric Company, WEG, Toshiba Corporation, Electro Mechanical Engineering Associates Inc., Sustainable Power Systems Inc., Voith Group, General Electric, ABB, Eaton, and Siemens.

Market Segmentation

The global synchronous condenser market can be segmented on the basis of starting method, cooling type, reactive power rating, end-use, starting method, and region.

On the basis of the starting method, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into pony motor, static frequency converter, and others.

On the basis of cooling type, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into hydrogen, water, and, air,

On the basis of reactive power rating, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into up to 100 MVAr, between 100MVAr- 200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr.

On the basis of end-use, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into industries and electric utilities.

On the basis of type, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into refurbished and new.

On the basis of region, the global synchronous condenser market can be classified into Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Buy an Exclusive Report Click [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/synchronous-condenser-market-3169

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America has been conducted. As per the analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to acquire the largest market share during the review period. The increasing grid complexity and the growing T&D expenditure is estimated to be the most significant factor driving the regional market. Among all, China has acquired the first position, followed by India, Japan, and Australia. Moreover, the presence of established players like Toshiba Corporation and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd in the APAC region is another reason fueling the market in the region.

However, the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus has affected several regional markets. The constant lockdown observed in several regions has changed the market dynamics.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Synchronous Condenser Market Definition and Scope Global Synchronous Condenser Market Dynamics Global Synchronous Condenser Market Industry Analysis Global Synchronous Condenser Market by Method Global Market by, style Global Market by, Application Global Synchronous Condenser Market, Regional Analysis Competitive Intelligence Research Process

If you have any requirements, let know and we will customize the report according to your need.

Get More Information : https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ict-mrfr/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]