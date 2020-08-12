Offshore Drilling Rigs Market With Impact of Covid-19, Latest Companies Emerging-Technologies, Trends, growth Opportunities Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Research Report: Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Overview:

The global offshore drilling rigs market report declares that the market can achieve a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their assessment, reveals possibilities that could transform the market outcome.

The Offshore Drilling Rigs Market outlook reveals factors like the inclusion of top-end instruments to increase safety and reduce cost, which would bring down the cost. The market is also banking on investments in the sector that are rising due to the interests shown by governments and private organizations. Also, it is going to profit from the competition of the giants.

However, the plummet in demand during the pandemic can initiate changes in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Schlumberger (U.S.), Weatherford International Inc (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), China Oilfield Services Ltd. (China), Seadrill (Bermuda), Aban Offshore Limited (India), Vantage Drilling Co. (U.S.), Ensco plc (UK), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (U.S.), Maersk Drilling (Denmark), Pacific Drilling (U.S.), KCA Deutag (UK), Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Nobel Corporation (U.K.) and others are companies that can impact the global market of offshore drilling rigs with proper tactical moves. MRFR adds value to the analysis by recording the recent performances of all these companies to understand how the market is shaping up after getting impacted by trends and various strategic mechanisms. These mechanisms often include merger, tie-up, acquisition, and others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2689

Segmental Analysis

The global demand for offshore drilling rigs has been segmented according to size and scope of operation. The demand for offshore drilling rigs was segmented into drillships, jackup rigs, and semi-submersibles, based on size. Among these, due to the low cost and easy deployment compared to other types of rigs, the jackup rigs segment is expected to constitute the major share of the global offshore oil rigs market.

The demand for offshore drilling rigs was segmented into shallow water, deep water and ultra-deep water, based on operating depth. The deep and ultra profound segment is expected to expand rapidly as the shallow water reserves are depleting rapidly due to excessive extraction of fossil fuels.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

Latin America is the leading region, owing to the high potential offshore oil and gas reserves. In addition, factors such as high exploration & production (E&P) investment are leading to increased demand for drilling equipment and offshore rigs. The rise in oil & gas output in North America and the Middle East has forced operators to concentrate on offshore markets. Second, Mexican oil & gas industry liberalization is boosting demand for offshore drilling.

Asia Pacific is one of the leading Offshore drilling rigs industry development areas. In the forecast period the rising demand for energy coupled with the increasing investment in offshore exploration activities will drive the market. Asia Pacific ranks among the highest oil & gas users. Increasing demand would contribute to greater regional exploration and development.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/offshore-drilling-rigs-market-2689

Table Of Contents:

Report Overview Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Trends and Competitive Landscapes Segmentation of Market by Type Segmentation of Market by End-Users Market Analysis by Major Regions Product Commodity of Market in Major Countries North America Offshore Drilling Rigs Landscapes Analysis Europe Offshore Drilling Rigs Landscapes Analysis Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Rigs Landscapes Analysis Latin America, Middle East & Africa Offshore Drilling Rigs Landscapes Analysis Major Players Profile

More Updates : https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ict-mrfr/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]