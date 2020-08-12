Data Science Platform Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS

Data science platform is a framework that governs the lifecycle of any data science project, which employs techniques and theories drawn from various fields such as mathematics, statistics, information science, etc. It contains all the tools required to execute a lifecycle that spans different phases such as data ideation, model development, and model deployment. It helps data scientists enhance their analysis by helping them track, share, reproduce, run, and deploy analytical models faster.

The advancement of big data technology and a realization of the importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the data science platform market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment costs, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees are projected to hamper the data science platform market growth.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

RapidMiner, Inc.

Dataiku SAS

Alteryx, Inc

Fair Issac Corporation (FICO)

MathWorks, Inc

Teradata, Inc.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Data Science Platform market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Data Science Platform market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. Some significant key players have been profiled to get informative data to make informed decisions in the businesses. It makes use of info graphics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures. For an effective and accurate business outlook, the report on the global Data Science Platform Market examined details of the changing trends adopted by the top level companies.

