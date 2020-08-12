Healthcare Cyber Security Market 2020 by Type (Service and Solution), Security (Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security and Wireless Security)

Cyber security solutions and services enable healthcare organizations to protect their business-critical infrastructure and patient data, and meet regulatory compliance. Increase in incidence of cyber-attacks, rise in demand for cloud services, and introduction of supportive government regulations and acts to protect patient information from data breaches encourage healthcare providers to deploy advanced cyber security solutions. However, lack of trained professionals is limiting the market growth to some extent. .

The healthcare cyber security market is segmented on the basis of type, security type, and region. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into service and solutions. By security type, it is divided into application security, cloud security, healthcare security, network security, wireless security, and others. The network security segment dominated the market in 2016, owing to increase in awareness and end-user spending on advanced network security solutions such as DDoS mitigation solutions and access control solutions to ensure protection.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MacAfee, Inc.

Northrop Grumma Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sensato

Symantec Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Healthcare Cyber Security Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Healthcare Cyber Security Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Healthcare Cyber Security Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Healthcare Cyber Security Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Healthcare Cyber Security Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

