Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Increase CAGR at 8.6%, and Forecast till 2026

The Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the number of patient care facilities. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Delivery (Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Web-Based Solutions), by Function (Reporting, Planning, Billing, Analysis, Remote Medicine Engagement, Medical Assistance, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there has been an improvement in registering data of the patients for better diagnosis of diseases.

iPatinentCare, eMDs, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Innovations and Acquisitions to Strengthen Position

Atchison Hospital, a general hospital based in Kansas and Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, based in Montana, went live with MEDITECH in April 2019. MEDITECH is a web-based Electronic Health Record system. The system will allow the clinicians to check comprehensive health records of patients with the help of a single health IT platform. iPatientCare, a medical billing service in Ohio, participated in HIMSS19 in February 2019.

HIMSS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improve health care. iPatientCare demonstrated its ONC Health IT Certified HER. eMDs, Inc., a leading provider of healthy solutions, headquartered in the U.S., acquired Aprima Medical Software, a provider of Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Electronic Health Record solutions in January 2019.

