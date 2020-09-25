Card Printers Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects, 2020-2027

Global Card Printers Market: Introduction

Card printers are wireless desktop printers that are used to print customized cards. These printers are either single-card feeder or multi-card feeder, depending on the usage. The format with which card printers perform printing is called bank card format.

Different types of cards such as visiting cards, identity cards, telephone cards, and insurance cards are printed by using card printers. Different types of printers support cards with different thicknesses and textures. The standard size of the card is 85.60 mm × 53.98 mm.

Depending on the requirement, cards with laminating, punching, and striping functions are printed with the help of a software. The additional cost incurred for striping and lamination is reduced with the use of this software, as these functionalities are in-built in card printers.

Operational Efficiency Enabled by Portability Boosts Card Printers Market

Various connectivity options are available in card printers such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. This makes these printers portable and lead to flexibility of operations.

Card printers can be controlled from multiple devices, such as mobile phones and computers. This eases the operation of card printers and increases the work flexibility.

Thus, portability offers operational efficiency to users. This, in turn, drives the global market for card printers.

Rapid and Automatic Card Printing Drives Global Card Printers Market

Card printers can print about 150–200 cards in an hour. Some card printers possess even higher printing capacity. Moreover, card printers can be semi-automatic or fully automatic.

This variety allows users to select the printer as per their requirement. Some of the card printers have the input hopper capacity of 100 cards or more and the output hopper capacity of 50 cards or more.

However, high costs associated with printers led by the addition of advanced technologies are likely to restrain the global card printers market during the forecast period. The impact of this restraint can be reduced by making card printers available at affordable prices and targeting medium-scale enterprises for the use of card printers.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Card Printers Market

In terms of region, the global card printers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global card printers market during the forecast period, due to advancements in the technology and introduction of card printing applications with enhanced customer experience in the region.

Although Europe and North America are expected to hold significant shares of the global card printers market during the forecast period, the markets in APAC and MEA are expected to expand at a significant rate

Global Card Printers Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Card Printers Market

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Evolis

Creation Technics India Private Limited

Magicard Ltd

Entrust Datacard Corporation

HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Tech Corporation

Brother

The above-mentioned are some of the major players operating in the global card printers market. Some of these players also provide card printers with customized designs as per the user’s requirement.

Global Card Printers Market: Research Scope

Global Card Printers Market, by Industry

Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Food & Beverages Cosmetics FMCG

Packaging

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Others

Global Card Printers Market, by Printing Mechanism

Inkjet

Laser

Impact

Global Card Printers Market, by Color Support

Multicolor

Monochrome

Global Card Printers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

