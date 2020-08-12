Automotive Fuel Injection System Market- Astonishing Growth, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast, 2024

Recent report titled published by research nester “Automotive Fuel Injection System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”delivers detailed overview of the automotive fuel injection system market in terms of market segmentation by vehicles, by fuel, by technology, by component and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The automotive fuel injection system market has been segmented by technology into diesel direct injector, gasoline port injection and gasoline direct injection. Among these segments, the gasoline injection segment is dominating the market share in overall automotive fuel injection system market. Followed by gasoline injection segment, the diesel direct injector is expected to witness a lucrative growth in automotive fuel injection system market in upcoming years.

The global market for automotive fuel injection is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2017-2024. Factors such as increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and inflexible emission control norms taken by government are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive fuel injection system over the forecast period. Further, the properties of automotive fuel injection such as easy to start combined with smooth running of engine, fuel burning efficiency and increasing mileage of vehicles among others is estimated to boom the automotive fuel injection system market by the noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, with the rise in disposable income levels, the purchasing power has positively impacted the growth over the recent years, making Asia Pacific the dominating region in automotive fuel injection market. Increase in demand for two wheelers in the emerging economies such as India and China coupled with stringent emission control norms are supposed to play a key role in molding the automotive fuel injection system market in the next few years.

Further, Europe stood at the second position in the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to perceive a moderate growth in the near future owing to high market saturation. Besides this, the increase in sales of light commercial vehicles that are used for general and off-road applications is anticipated to drive the growth of North America market of automotive fuel injection system.

Growing Demand with Rising Income and Population

Significant improvement in per capita income and rise in standard of living of the population in developing countries are some of the major factors responsible for rising demand for two-wheelers and passengers cars. The growth in the automobile market, coupled with the demand for more fuel efficient vehicles that meets emission norms, has resulted in an increase in the demand for better fuel injection systems. This factor is believed to supplement the growth of the automotive fuel injection system market globally.

However, raw material prices and stringent emission norms taken by government might hamper the growth of the market

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive fuel injection system market which includes company profiling of Continental AG, Delphi automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Keihin Corporation, Woodward, Kinsler Fuel Injection and Edelbrock LLC.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive fuel injection system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

