Solder Market Statistics Analysis 2020-2025

Segment by Type, the Solder market is segmented into
Solder Paste
Preformed Solder
Solder Wires
Solder Bars
Others
In 2019, solder wires contributed for about 51.38% revenue share.
Segment by Application, the Solder market is segmented into
In-car Application
Consumer Electronics Application
Industrial Application
Others
The consumer electronics application holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61.48% of the market share in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Solder Market Share Analysis
Solder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Solder product introduction, recent developments, Solder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Alpha Assembly Solutions
Senju Metal Industry
AIM Metals & Alloys
Qualitek International
KOKI
Indium Corporation
Balver Zinn
Heraeus
Nihon Superior
Nihon Handa
Nihon Almit
Henkel
DKL Metals
Kester
Koki Products
Tamura Corp
Hybrid Metals
Persang Alloy Industries
Yunnan Tin
Yik Shing Tat Industrial
Qiandao
Shenmao Technology
Anson Solder
Shengdao Tin
Hangzhou Youbang
Huachuang
Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials
Zhejiang Asia-welding
QLG
Tongfang Tech
