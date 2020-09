Sports Nutrition Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Sports Nutrition Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Sports Nutrition Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Sports Nutrition Market over the period 2019-2026.

Growing trends for healthy food lifestyle on account of growing concern for health diseases, and the increasing geriatric population are some of the factors that are promoting the trade of beverages around the world and are raising the need of beverage manufacturers to manufacture beverages of different kinds. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the world’s population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to reach 2 billion by the end of 2050.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Growing importance of leading an active life is positively impacting the adoption of sports nutrition products. The participation rate of consumers in fitness sports or fitness activities is growing at a rapid pace. According to a study conducted by ‘Physical Activity Council’ in 2018, nearly 64% of the U.S. population aged 6 and above is engaged in activities such as high intensity training, running, and jogging. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware about the importance of consuming sufficient nutrients, thereby driving the demand for sports nutrition products. Moreover, shifting demographic base in the market from core athletes who regularly consume sports nutrition products to lifestyle users and recreational users focusing on adopting a healthier lifestyle, is expected to create market growth opportunities globally.

Segment Review:

The sports nutrition market analysis is provided for the global market. The sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, it is segmented into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. Iso drinks are non-carbonated beverages that contain electrolytes, amino acids, and other ingredients that replenish the water level in the body. This segment has shown a notable growth subject to the marketing tactics used by manufacturers and their focus on innovative product launches.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Clif Bar & Company

GNC Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Glanbia Plc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

*Protein Powder

*Iso Drink Powder

*Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and others)

*Supplement Powder

*RTD Protein Drinks

*Iso & Other Sports Drinks

By Distribution Channel

*Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

*Small Retail

*Drug & Specialty Stores

*Fitness Institutions (Gym & Health Clubs)

*Online & Others

By End User

*Athletes

*Bodybuilders

*Recreational Users

By Regional Outlook

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Sports Nutrition Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

