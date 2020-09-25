Wipes Market Report, Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Top Addressable Targets, Key Requirements| Contec, Diamond Wipes International, DuPont de Nemours, Kimberly-Clark, Nice-Pak Products, Procter & Gamble

The global wipes market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as the growth of the personal care industry in the developed and developing countries and rising demand for wipes due to coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the rising adoption of biodegradable wipes and growing demand for natural and chemical-free wipes is projected to provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the global wipes market.

Based on type, the wipesmarket has been segmented into baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipessegment dominated the wipesmarket in 2018. Moreover, thehousehold wipessegment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period.An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby wipes globally. Moreover, the household wipes segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wipes Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The overall global wipes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the wipesmarket. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the wipes market.

