System on Chip Market – Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “System on Chip (SoC) Market” report, states that the market can expand at 8.3% CAGR across the assessment period. In 2017, the worldwide market of system on chip (SoC) value was registered at USD 131.83 Bn. Lately, the high rate of SoC incorporation in modern mobiles to present effective solution to consumers is resulting in improved system on chip sales. Thus, the increase in sales volume of contemporary communication devices can cause the global SoC market to value at USD 207.21 Bn by 2023. The benefit of integrity offered by SoC to develop handy mobiles is identified as the factor that is responsible for their growing popularity across telecommunication and consumer electronic sectors. There are several forces that can impact the SoC market. Major forces, such as rise in the demand for compact and smart consumer electronics and the need for developing power-efficient devices. In addition, the intervention of IoT-enabled technologies can also spur the system-on-chip market growth globally.

On the downside, the high initial price and the expensive maintenance are certain factors that can hinder the market growth. However, there are forces that can counter limitations on the market. The need for scalable ICs in the worldwide electronic industry can generate numerous opportunities that can prompt the expansion of the market. The considerable rise in application of SoC among end-users can benefit the expansion of the global SoC market. Industries, such as consumer electronics, healthcare, and telecommunication are observed to be high end-users of SoC. The adopting of system-on-chip technology by leading verticals to improve the performance biomedical devices and of networking devices in these sectors can bolster the expansion of the SoC market across the assessment period. Hence, the market is expected to experience a expansion in the years to come.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global System on Chip Market include Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc., (U.S.),Arteris IP (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc., (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.),NXP semiconductors (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) and Samsung (South Korea), among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global System on Chip market.

Global System On Chip (SoC) Market: Segmental Analysis

The global market of system on chip is studied by type, product type, application, and fabrication methodology. Digital, mixed signal, analog, and others are type-based segments of the SoC market.

Value multicore, advanced performance multicore, and basic SoC are product-based segments of the system on chip market. The fabrication methodology-based segments are standard cell, full custom, and FPGA. The application-based segments of the SoC market are telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The increased adoption of SoC across different verticals can prompt the expansion of the market in years to come.

Global System On Chip (SoC) Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific SoC market is expected to experience a surge due to the rise in sales of consumer electronics. Countries, such as Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China, are investing heavily in the development of effective mobile models that can favor the regional market. In addition, the availability of affordable data package, development of better wireless connectivity, and presence of numerous smartphone dealers in the region are other expected drivers for the APAC market.

