Robot Operating System Market 2020 Global Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Robot Operating System Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

Robot operation system is an open source framework to develop robot software. This framework includes tools, libraries, and conventions required for developing the code or algorithm for a robot. The operating system is essential to the functioning of a robot as it allows developers to build a robot based as per their specifications. They can replace or modify components, connect components that are built in various programming languages such as Linux and Ubuntu to each other, can connect networking nodes, and many more.

Global Robot Operating System Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 276 million by 2023 growing at a 10.91% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. There are numerous factors which are driving the growth of this market. Some of them are growing industrialization, developments in IoT, increasing adoption of automation among large enterprises as well as SMEs, and increasing automation in robots among others. However, as robot OS is an open source platform and is accessible to everyone, security issues are the major factors expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, significant developments in artificial intelligence technology is expected to create various growth opportunities in the market.

Market Trends:

The robotics industry is growing supported by developments in AI. Many enterprises are expected to adopt industrial robots due to the trend of automation and innovation with advances in technology. Future robots are expected to be equipped with voice and language recognition, fast communication, learning capabilities, mobility, portability, and dexterity. With the support of robot operating systems, robot programming has transformed with simpler user interfaces resulting in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles.

With many industries adopting Industry 4.0 standards, automation has become an essential part of organizations, companies, and the public and private sector for controlling the efficiency of resources, forming the backbone of many modern industries such as energy, oil & gas, road and transportation, food & beverage, power grids, water/wastewater, manufacturing, recycling, air and sea transport, and home automation. Many industries are focused on implementing Industry 4.0 standards including IoT, cloud computing, and cognitive computing to increase efficiency, agility, and operational productivity. With better quality, lower costs, and the ability to meet high customer demands, Industry 4.0 allows manufacturers to serve larger markets, offer customized products, and monitor, control, and optimize manufacturing processes.

Segmentation

The global robot operating system market has been segmented into type, vertical, and region.

By type , the market has been segmented into industrial and commercial. Industrial robots have been again classified as SCARA, articulated robots, cartesian robots, and linear robots among others. Whereas, commercial robots have been sub-segmented into stationary and portable robots.

, the market has been segmented into industrial and commercial. Industrial robots have been again classified as SCARA, articulated robots, cartesian robots, and linear robots among others. Whereas, commercial robots have been sub-segmented into stationary and portable robots. By vertical , the market has been classified into healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, agriculture, electronics, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, and logistics among others.

, the market has been classified into healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, retail, agriculture, electronics, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, and logistics among others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

Market Research Future has identified the following key players in the market—Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, iRobot Technologies, Omron Corporation, Husarion, Inc., Clearpath Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd, and Rethink Robotics among others.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) study has covered the following countries in the regional analysis of robot operating system market—the US, Canada, and Mexico in North America; Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Spain, and Italy in Europe; China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and South Korea in Asia-Pacific; and the Middle East & Africa and South America in the rest of the world.

At present, North America is dominating the global robot operating system market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Heavy investments by companies as well as governments in the region, especially the US, for research and development of robotics is expected to drive the market growth in North America. The US currently holds the highest market share in the North American robot operating system market, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe was the second highest revenue generating market for Robot Operating System in 2018. Increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices, high deployment of PLC and MES automation solutions by automotive industry, and significant adoption of industry 4.0 are some key drivers for the growth of robot operating system in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation by manufacturing industries. China, followed by South Korea, and Singapore is leading the market currently, whereas, India and Australia are projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period.

