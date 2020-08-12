Signaling Analyzer Market 2020 Development Strategy, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Signaling Analyzer Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Signaling Analyzer Global Market – Overview

The signaling analyser market is driven by the increasing adoption across different industry verticals. Signaling analyser is used to measure and test the effectiveness of a network or a signal. Signal analyzers help in optimizing and troubleshooting complex mobile networks. One major factor fuelling the growth of signaling analyser market includes the growing demand for wireless technologies, thereby impacting the market of signal analyser. The developments in the 5G deployment requires test and trials to be conducted wherein the signaling analyzers play an important part.

Signaling Analyzer Global Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product: the market is segmented into real time software analysis, data access interface card, and data access traffic storage agent.

the market is segmented into real time software analysis, data access interface card, and data access traffic storage agent. On the basis of technology: the market is segmented into LTE, voice/video over Wi-Fi, UMTS, HSPA & HSPA+, GSM, GPRS & EDGE, and others.

the market is segmented into LTE, voice/video over Wi-Fi, UMTS, HSPA & HSPA+, GSM, GPRS & EDGE, and others. On the basis of vertical : the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, IT & Telecommunication, medical & healthcare, and others.

: the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, IT & Telecommunication, medical & healthcare, and others. On the basis of region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Signaling Analyzer Market are – Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Tektronics (U.S.), Viavi Solutions (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Keithley Instruments (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (U.S.), National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), Rigol Technologies (China) among others.

Signaling Analyzer Global Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the market of signaling analyser market in terms of market share and is expected to witness a significant growth. The major contributing factor towards this growth includes the technological advancements and increasing demand of signaling analyser across various industrial verticals. Additionally, the region has a well-established infrastructure allowing high penetration of devices. On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent growth during the forecast period and thereby claims second position in this market. Asia Pacific is expected to show a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Industry News

June 2017, Anritsu Company Introduces High-performance BERT to Verify Next-generation High-speed Interface Designs. The signal quality analyser MP1900A BERT is able to measure next generation PCI express Gen 4 and Gen 5 buses. This product proves to be all in one solution for next generation high speed electronic and optical devices, optical transceivers. These devices are used in high end servers, communication equipment and optical transceivers/modules.

May 2017, Ellisys Introduces Comprehensive USB Type-C™ Analyzer with Support for DisplayPort™, Thunderbolt™, and More. Ellisys, introduced its latest pocket-sized, bus-powered Tracker USB Type-C analyser solution. The Type – C tracker is designed in a way to maintain simultaneous, exactly co-ordinated analysis of a single array of protocols and electrical communications. The Type – C tracker is supplemented by the Ellisys software suite, which is used in development of USB and USB Type-C products.

