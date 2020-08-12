COVID-19 Impact on Man-Portable Communication Systems Market 2020 | Aselsan Corporation, BAE Systems, Codan, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, ITT Inc……………..

The global man-portable communication systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Man-portable communication systems (MPCS) comprises of compact, handheld, and wearable devices for tactical and on-site defense communications. It majorly includes advanced radios, satellite communication devices, portable intercoms, military walkie-talkies, transceiver smartphones, two-way radios, and personal digital assistants (PDAs). The system is used for data security and voice transmissions with anti-jamming and noise reduction features. It improves the efficiency and success rate of military operations by amplifying the transmission range, flexibility, and mobility.

Man-portable Communication Systems Market Trends:

The growing number of terrorist activities has led to the implementation of defense modernization programs. Furthermore, the rising adoption of GPS systems in-built in smartphones, radios, and tactical communication devices, also augment the MPCS market. Moreover, the rapid integration of MPCS with Command and Control (C2) military defense solutions, further propels the market. The integrated system enables a two-way flow of encrypted information between the military control centers and soldiers to ensure privacy and efficiency during transmission. Additionally, several technological developments have led to the increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks in defense infrastructures. These advancements help in enhancing the bandwidth and frequency of the system, which are anticipated to spur the man-portable communication system (MPCS) market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Man-Portable Communication Systems Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aselsan Corporation (IST: ASELS)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY)

Codan (ASX: CDA)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD)

Harris Corporation

ITT Inc.

L3 Technologies

Leonardo SpA

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Viasat Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of platform, product type, device type, application and region.

Breakup by Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Breakup by Product Type:

Communication

ISTAR

Command and Control

Others

Breakup by Device Type:

Hand-Held Communication Device

Portable Communication Device

Breakup by Application:

Software Defined Radios

SATCOM

Encryption

Smartphones

Homeland Security

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

