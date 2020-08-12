Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Growth, Ongoing Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2028 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global passenger car sensors market.

The Passenger Car Sensors Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to technological advancements and growing vehicle production.

What are automotive sensors used for?

Automotive sensors are used to monitor and control the chemical, physical, and process changes in the automobiles. Sensors minimize fuel consumption and measure and determine the emission of pollutants from a vehicle. These sensors play an important role in working under the defined regulations specified by the government authorities. The sensors help innovate and modify vehicles.

The stringent government regulations and the electrification of vehicles increase the demand for sensors. As the governments of India, Europe, and the USA have set up specific emission norms, due to the increase in the various greenhouse gasses and global warming, automotive companies are installing sensors in the vehicles they manufacture to keep those emission norms in check.

The growth of the automotive sensor market is directly proportional to the growth of the automobile industry.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Government norms regarding the safety of passengers

o Technological advancements and growing vehicle production

o High cost impacting the market negatively

Key Developments:

o In September 2017, Sensirion AG (Switzerland) acquired Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea) to enhance its sensor segment

o In October 2016, Denso Corporation (Japan) notified to improve and enhance the in-vehicle sensors, to strengthen the company’s Advanced Driving Assistance System

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the passenger car sensors market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European passenger car sensors market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the passenger car sensors market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the passenger car sensors market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for passenger car sensors market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global passenger car sensors market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems LLC, CTS Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Valeo, Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., and STMicroelectronics…

Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type:

o Pressure

o Speed

o Temperature

o Position

By Application:

o Powertrain/Drivetrain

o Body Control

o Interior/Comfort

o ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

o Exhaust

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Sensor Type

o By Application

