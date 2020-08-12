Vehicle Inverters Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Delphi Technologies

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global vehicle inverters market.

According to the report, the vehicle inverters market is projected to register stable growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the automotive manufacturers and growing aftermarket.

This market has witnessed many developments by companies to strengthen their market share in the region. Some of the major developments witnessed in this market include new product development, expansions, partnerships and collaborations in recent years. Also, government policies to boost the automotive sector and related markets are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The market is segmented into propulsion, technology type, output power type, material, and vehicle type.

Based on the propulsion, the market is segmented as BEV, HEV, BHEV. The BEV segment is anticipated to be the highest growing segment. This is due to the increased purchasing power of consumers and the rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles in developing and developed countries. The governments are also issuing stricter mandates for emission control, which has given rise to these vehicles.

Based on the technology type, the market is bifurcated IGBT, MOSFET. The IGBT vehicle inverters are the largest segment among the others. It is a three-terminal switch, gate, collector and emitter. This inverter type can resist high voltage and has a higher capacity which makes it suitable for the latest electric vehicles. The demand for these inverters is growing as the electric vehicles need high power efficiency and a speedier switching capability.

Based on the material, the market is segmented as GaN, Si, SiC.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The use of commercial vehicles has been increasing at a significant rate. These are utilized for providing driver comfort and safety thereby increasing the durability of the vehicles. Several devices are being used by vehicle drivers like the television, chargers, and handheld devices which are increasing the demand for commercial vehicles.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for electric vehicles

o Growing demand for reduction of carbon emissions

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. The regional outlook section for the vehicle inverters market provides the region-wise market estimations and forecasts along with related market dynamics.

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the vehicle inverters market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European vehicle inverters market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the vehicle inverters market.

With the growth of the automotive sector the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the vehicle inverters market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for vehicle inverters market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global vehicle inverters market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Delphi Technologies, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

By Propulsion:

o BEV

o HEV

o PHEV

By Technology Type:

o IGBT

o MOSFET

By Material:

o GaN

o Si

o SiC

By Vehicle Type:

o Commercial Vehicles

o Passenger Cars

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Propulsion

o By Technology Type

o By Material

o By Vehicle Type

