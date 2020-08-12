Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market: Prospective Growth Trends & Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028 | General Motors, Katcon, Bosch Rexroth, Tata Motors

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global automotive exhaust emission control device market

According to the report, the rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the automotive exhaust emission control device market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Where are the exhaust emission control devices installed?

Exhaust emission control devices are installed in exhaust pipes of vehicles to reduce the emission of hazardous pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides. Catalytic converters and particulate filters that convert and trap pollutants, and reduce their effect on the environment. Implementation of emission standards by governments to address climate change and pollution is propelling the market growth. However, shifting consumer preference towards electric vehicles is hindering the market growth. In addition, surging demand for passenger vehicles, owing to a rise in disposable income is aiding the market growth.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on type, the automotive exhaust emission control device market has been segmented into GPF, SCR, LNT, DOC, DPF, and TWF. Among these, SCR and DPF segments are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of these devices in Europe, where there are stringent regulations regarding vehicle emission.

According to the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the production of passenger vehicles in many regions, owing to the increase in disposable income.

Based on engine type, the gasoline segment is expected to account for the highest share of the automotive exhaust emission control device market. This growth can be attributed to its excessive usage in passenger vehicles in countries, such as the US, China, India, and Japan.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Stringent regulations against vehicle emissions

o The rapid growth of the automotive industry

o The growing popularity of electric vehicles

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific dominate the automotive exhaust emission control device market. In these regions the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European automotive exhaust emission control device market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the automotive exhaust emission control device market.

With the growth of the automotive sector, the Middle East region promises a strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive exhaust emission control device market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for automotive exhaust emission control device market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global automotive exhaust emission control device market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., General Motors, Katcon, Bosch Rexroth, Denso Corporation, Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Jetex Exhaust Ltd., Continental Emitec GmbH, and Corning Incorporated

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

o Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

o Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

o Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

o Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

o Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)

By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger

o Commercial

o Electric

o Construction

o Farm Tractors

o Others

By Material:

o Palladium

o Rhodium

o Platinum

By Engine Type:

o Gasoline

o Diesel

o Hybrid

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Material

o By Engine Type

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global automotive exhaust emission control device market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

