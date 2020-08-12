Automotive Drive Shaft Market 2020 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth & Forecast to 2028 | American Axle Manufacturing Inc., GKN PLC., Xuchang Yuangdong, among others

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global automotive drive shaft market.

What is the automotive drive shaft market?

Automotive drive shaft is also known for the propeller shaft which is a mechanical component used to transmit torque to the other components of a drive train, which is not directly connected to the drive component because of distance problems. Automotive Drive Shaft is subjected to many forces such as torsion and shear forces due to the torque. The main benefit of the drive shaft is that it is less probable to get jammed. The use of a drive shaft depends on the vehicle type, and drive type. Many companies are focusing on research and development on the driveshaft to reduce the weight which affects fuel efficiency.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

By design type, this market is split into a hollow shaft, solid shaft. Hollow drive shafts are anticipated to capture the global market owing to Flexibility and improvised performance compared to the solid shaft; also it helps in reducing the weight of the vehicle. However, the solid driveshafts in long-wheelbase vehicles offer superior performance over the hollow driveshafts, as the hollow shafts have lower buckling resistance compared to solid shafts

Based on the material, the global automotive drive shaft market is segmented into aluminum, composite materials, and carbon fiber. The aluminum material segment is expected to high demand because it helps to decrease inertia and vibration damping. The global automotive drive shaft market is anticipated to boom in the Asia Pacific region due to emerging economies and increasing investment in the automobile industry countries like China, India, and Japan.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o The rapid expansion of the automotive industry across the globe.

o fluctuation in the prices of raw materials

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific dominate the automotive drive shaft market. In these regions, the automotive sectors have been competitive across the terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European automotive drive shaft market. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the major economies of the automotive drive shaft market.

With the growth of the automotive sector, the Middle East region promises strong market potential. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive drive shaft market. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for automotive drive shaft market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global automotive drive shaft market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like American Axle Manufacturing Inc., GKN PLC., Xuchang Yuangdong, Dana Incorporated, The Timken Company, Neapco Holdings, LLC., IFA Rotorion, Nexteer Automotive, Yamada Manufacturing, and Wilson drive shaft

Market Segmentation:

By Design Type:

o Hollow Shaft

o Solid Shaft

By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Position Type:

o Rear Axle

o Front Axle

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Design Type

o By Vehicle Type

o By Position Type

