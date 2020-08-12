Global Plant Extracts Market Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Alkaloids Corp., BerryPharma AG, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., among others.

A recent report published by QMI on plant extract market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of plant extract historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for plant extract during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of plant extract to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

The Plant Extracts Market is expected to promise high growth owing to food and drink companies are finding natural alternatives to replace chemicals in recent years. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others are expected to drive the growth of the plant extract market. This market has witnessed a number of key developments by major companies including Alkaloids Corp., BerryPharma AG, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., Network Nutrition, FT Technologies, and others with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of plant extract

A plant extract is a substance with alluring properties that is expelled from the tissue of a plant, normally by treating it with a solvent, to be used for a specific purpose. Plant extracts are biomedicinal products that include herbal and natural raw materials. Plant extracts are widely used in food additives, functional food, herbal medicine, and other areas. Also, they are used in dietary supplements as plant extracts contain phytochemical compounds such as carotenoids and flavonoids. Additionally, plant extracts are used for various purposes such as anti-irritants, skin medicines, wetting, anti-inflammatory, sterilizers, anti-infective, and skin protection.

Global plant extracts market is growing with the increasing demand for herbal medicine and homeopathy products. Also, increasing acceptance of plant extract-based products due to rising awareness and health concerns among consumers is boosting the demand for global plant extracts market. Additionally, rising awareness of the usage of natural skincare products that contain plant extracts instead of artificial ingredients is also fueling the growth for global plant extracts market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Inclination towards herbal medicine and homeopathy products

o Growing consumer demand for plant extract nutritional supplements

o Food and drink companies are finding natural alternatives to replace chemicals

o Availability of synthetic products

Insights about regional distribution of market:

Based on region, the plant extract market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe being some of the major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in plant extract market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Major countries in Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for plant extract market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market.

Companies Covered: Alkaloids Corp., BerryPharma AG, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., Network Nutrition, FT Technologies, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, Ingredia Nutritional, TimTec, Herbal Extract Company, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., Nutri-Pea Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Phytovation Ltd., KuberImpex Ltd., Qualiphar, Prinova Group, Indena, KangcareBioindustry Co. Ltd., Naturex, Aovca, IndenaSPA, TsumuraandCo, Natural Remedies, Sabinsa, Schwabe, Euromed, Provital Group, Bioprex Labs, and Rainbow.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Herbal Extracts

o Phytochemicals

o Spices

o Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

o Flavors & Fragrances

o Others

By Form:

o Liquid

o Powder

o Others

By End Use:

o Food & Beverages

o Cosmetics

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Form

o By End Use

